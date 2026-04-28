Swapfiets founders raise millions for EV platform

The founders of Swapfiets, Richard Burger and Martijn Obers, have raised 3.2 million euros in growth capital for their new startup, Eccasion. The platform focuses on the sale of used electric cars and aims to make electric driving more accessible to a broad audience. Investors such as Playfair VC, Rethink Ventures, and fellow Swapfiets founder Dirk de Bruijn are supporting the company’s continued growth.

Rising Interest

Since its launch a year and a half ago, Eccasion has sold nearly 200 used electric cars. At the same time, demand is growing rapidly. Recent fuel shortages resulting from the war in Iran have led to a clear increase in interest. There are now more than 600 active searches on the platform.

How it works

Users create a personal profile and receive daily suggestions for cars that match their preferences, such as make, model, range, and mileage. The cars are sourced from online auctions of former lease vehicles, to which private buyers normally have no access. Customers pay only upon purchase, with Eccasion charging a 10 percent commission.

The company does not maintain its own inventory and works with external partners to prepare vehicles for the road. This includes battery tests to check the battery’s quality. Buyers have a two-week cooling-off period after delivery, though it is rare for cars to be returned.

Investing in technology

Eccasion plans to use the raised capital primarily to invest in technology. For example, the company is working on automating the search for suitable cars, using artificial intelligence to better process unstructured data from auctions. The company also aims to improve the matching of supply and demand and further automate damage inspections.

Seven employees

The team now consists of seven employees and is working on further scaling up. The ambition is to significantly expand the selection of used electric vehicles and thus play a greater role in the transition to more sustainable mobility.