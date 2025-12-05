Strategic collaboration between University of Groningen and ASML

The University of Groningen (RUG) and ASML are entering into a more intensive research collaboration. The move builds on existing contacts and opens the door to new projects in areas such as advanced materials, flow processes, and advanced control technology, which are essential in the development of future technologies for the manufacture of computer chips.

The signing took place during a meeting at ASML in Veldhoven. The program included presentations by Joost Frenken (Dean of the Faculty of Science and Engineering, RUG) and Maarten Voncken (Head of Research Metrology ASML), followed by the official signing of the agreement by Jouke de Vries (Chair of the Executive Board of the RUG) and Richard Kemkers (Head of Research ASML).

The collaboration between ASML and the University of Groningen, in particular the Faculty of Science & Engineering (FSE), builds on a long history, partly initiated by Ronnie Hoekstra, who has been active within the Advanced Research Center for Nanolithography (ARCNL) since 2014. In June 2023, both parties organized an ‘ASML Day’ in Groningen to familiarize students with the semiconductor industry, which uses semiconductors to make computer chips. At the same time, in-depth explorations took place into opportunities for intensive collaboration between researchers and experts from ASML and FSE in the field of research and development.

University President Jouke de Vries responds enthusiastically: "The RUG-ASML framework agreement strengthens our long-standing collaboration with ASML and lays a solid foundation for future innovation. This will enable new projects to be launched more quickly on a variety of research topics, with Groningen contributing its unique expertise, such as that of the CogniGron program, and state-of-the-art AI infrastructure. The agreement also emphasizes ASML's strategic commitment to the University of Groningen as a technical university."

Research projects

The long-standing collaboration with ASML through the NWO institute ARCNL, which includes the use of the University of Groningen's Zernike-LEIF ion beam facility, has yielded the necessary knowledge for ASML's EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography technology in the most complex machines used in the manufacture of computer chips. This collaboration has recently been further intensified with a new project focusing on the next generation of exposure technology, enabling even finer patterns to be applied to chips using shorter-wavelength light.

In addition, there is close cooperation in other areas, and new joint research projects have been launched in new materials, fluid and flow processes, special coatings, and advanced control technology. This research provides crucial insights that inform the development of future ASML machines and are therefore vital for future generations of microchips.

Head of Research Richard Kemkers has high expectations: “We are delighted to sign this framework agreement with the University of Groningen. This agreement lays a solid foundation for future joint projects and accelerates the launch of new initiatives. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will further strengthen innovation and knowledge sharing.”

Collaboration and talent development

This new framework agreement focuses entirely on research. In addition, talent development plays an essential role within the Dutch semiconductor industry's ecosystem. Together with other knowledge institutions in the north and parties associated with the University of Twente, Eindhoven University of Technology, and Delft University of Technology, the University of Groningen participates in the Beethoven program, which aims to prepare substantially more talented individuals for careers in this unique Dutch high-tech industry through science and engineering programs.