Startup event Enschede Slush’D continues as FUSE Enschede

Enschede Slush’D, the startup event that has had three successful editions in Enschede, will not be getting a fourth edition. Instead, the concept will continue under the name FUSE Enschede, which will be organized this year on August 27 at the U Parkhotel on the campus of the University of Twente. The reason for the name change: ‘parent organization’, Slush is discontinuing its Slush’D satellite events.

The Enschede startup event will go ahead this year, but under the new name FUSE Enschede. “Otherwise, little changes,” says initiator Mike Verkouter, a member of the Management Team at Novel-T. “Over the past three years, we have built a strong concept. We were allowed to ride the coattails of the Slush brand, but the organization was already entirely in our hands.”

Value for the region

That plays a role in the decision to continue with the event. Mike: “It would be a shame to stop this just because we are no longer allowed to use the name. The event is very valuable for startups to make the right connections with investors and decision-makers from industry and government. That must remain in the region."

According to the organization, the name FUSE is a logical choice. “It tells exactly what we do at this event,” Mike explains. “It is a curated event, so we ensure that the right people come together to fuse ideas. It is truly a melting pot where chance encounters and matchmaking take place. Unexpected but valuable collaborations often emerge from this. Moreover, the fuse is symbolic to us. This is where the fire is lit: this is where ideas are born that grow bigger.” With this, the initiator also refers to previous themes of the event, such as ‘where seeds sprout and grow big’ and ‘making history’.

End of Slush’D

Enschede Slush’D owed its name to Slush, one of the world’s largest startup conferences, which is organized every year in November in Helsinki. With Slush’D, startup ecosystems all over the world could be selected to organize their own satellite event under the Slush banner. That concept is now coming to an end because Slush wants to focus more on the main event.