Startup behind one-step tape innovation secures LIOF support

Adhezy Technologies, a startup that has developed an innovative production technology to create customized double-sided tape in a single step, received funding from the Limburg development agency (LIOF). The investment will allow the company based in Venray to optimize its technology and prepare for market launch.

The startup is setting new standards in the tape-and-seal manufacturing industry with its innovative Flexroll AP1 printer. This technology allows companies to print custom tapes directly, offering solutions for the consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace sectors. The Flexroll AP1 improves quality by reducing the production process to three steps, enabling better control and variations in color, shape, and encapsulation.

“What is now happening in several steps, we will soon be able to produce custom-made products in one go. This not only makes the process more efficient and cheaper, but also much more sustainable," said Adhezy founders Bart Kusters and Tom van Loon. “We see great interest worldwide from industries where customization and flexibility are becoming increasingly important.”

Moving towards the market

The investment will enable Adhezy to further optimize the technology and prepare it for the market. The focus is on carrying out pilot projects with launching customers and scaling up towards commercial applications. In addition, LIOF supports strategic initiatives, including intellectual property and follow-up investments.

Investment manager Niek Theunissen (LIOF): “Adhezy Technologies has a unique and proven technology. The next step is to translate this innovation into a commercial application. With this investment, entrepreneurs can focus on further development, customer validation, and the realization of the first paid pilot cases. In doing so, they lay the foundation for further growth.”

A fund for Limburg companies

LIOF's investment in Adhezy Technologies aims to support product development, customer validation, and initial pilot projects. This investment is the first from the reopened Limburg Vroegefasefonds (LVFF). This fund aims to support startups in bringing their innovations to the next stage by providing up to €450,000 in financing.

LVFF, financed by the Province of Limburg and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, was first introduced in 2022 and has invested €10 million in Limburg companies. A new investment round opened on March 1st.