Solar panels on vehicles reduce grid congestion in Europe

Vehicles that generate their own electricity using solar panels could play a major role in the energy transition. This is shown by the European research project SolarMoves. The technology can reduce demand for electricity, cut CO₂ emissions, and relieve pressure on the overloaded power grid.

Electric driving hits its limits

More and more people are driving electric vehicles, but the power grid cannot always keep up with that growth. In the Netherlands and other European countries, grid operators are reaching their limits. Solar panels on vehicles offer a solution. They generate power exactly where it is needed: on the car itself. As a result, fewer charging stations, fewer cables, and less grid reinforcement are required.

Especially useful in cities

The study shows that a car in Central Europe can generate up to 55 percent of its own energy. In Southern Europe, that figure can rise to 80 percent. This is particularly useful in cities. Cars there are often stationary and can charge via the sun. In the summer, some drivers can even drive for weeks without charging. That saves costs and reduces pressure on the power grid.

Significant opportunities for the transportation sector

For delivery vans and trucks, the potential benefits are even greater. They have ample space for solar panels and consume a lot of energy, for example for cooling. With solar energy, they can travel farther and save on fuel costs. In some cases, companies can recoup their investment within just a few years.

From concept to reality

The technology works, but large-scale implementation still requires adjustments to policies and regulations. Consider incentives for vehicles equipped for solar panels and parking spaces where this works optimally. If successful, driving on solar energy could become a cornerstone of a more sustainable energy system.