Smart Robotics raises €10 million to fund growth in Europe

Smart Robotics has raised €10 million. Rotterdam-based Havendraken, Innovation Industries, and the family fund Ernij Next led the funding round. Smart Robotics has been developing robotic solutions for warehouses and factories for over 10 years.

With the new funding, the company aims to accelerate growth in Europe, expand its commercial activities, and further improve its AI technology for the automated picking and placing of products.

There are now more than 120 systems in operation across 15 countries and 5 sectors. The robots perform up to 1,000 operations per hour and have a 99.5% uptime. A major milestone is that Smart Robotics has executed over 1 billion successful “picks” in real production environments. This vast amount of data helps the company make the AI increasingly smarter and more accurate.

“Our strength lies in the combination of proprietary AI software, over a decade of hands-on deployment experience in warehouse environments, and a team spanning AI engineering, robotics integration, and logistics operations. But what truly sets us apart is the scale of real-world data we have accumulated, enabling us to continuously improve our AI and outperform traditional automation systems", said Heico Sandee, Founder and Co-CEO/CTO of Smart Robotics.