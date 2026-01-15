Smart energy company lands €10M from ABN AMRO

Quatt, a Dutch tech company, has secured €10 million in funding from bank ABN AMRO to accelerate the rollout of its innovative smart home energy products. The funding will enable Quatt to expand its portfolio of hybrid and electric heat pumps, cooling solutions, and energy management technologies that support the sustainability of Dutch homes.

Quatt, founded in 2021 by brothers Marijn and Bas Flipse, aims to accelerate the energy transition by providing sustainable energy solutions for homes. Based in Amsterdam, the company has grown to around 300 employees. Quatt's product suite includes hybrid and electric heat pumps, cooling solutions, the Quatt HomeBattery, dynamic energy contracts, and the EnergyOS energy management system. These technologies are designed for smart energy use and grid stabilization.

“Over the past five years, we have secured a leading position in the Dutch heat pump market. This new financing will enable us to achieve a similar position in the market for cooling, home batteries, and energy, while maintaining scale in heat pumps,” stated Marijn Flipse, CEO and co-founder of the company.

Advancing smart energy management

ABN AMRO provided the €10 million investment through its Corporate Banking unit, supporting Quatt's growth and the further development of its energy products. This funding is intended to increase Quatt's working capital, enabling the company to maintain larger inventories, improve delivery speeds, and reach more households in a growing market. Jean Paul Roelofs, Corporate Lender – Digital & Consumer at ABN AMRO, added that the bank aims to stimulate the energy transition in the Netherlands through this investment.

Flipse highlighted the importance of integrated energy management: "The past few years have been mainly about generating sustainable energy. The next step is smart, integrated control of energy in the home: heat pumps, batteries, and software working together in real-time." He further explained that Quatt is developing autonomous technology that reduces grid congestion and maximizes user savings, making sustainable home solutions more appealing.