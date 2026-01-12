Small reactors are promising, provided these conditions are met

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) are small nuclear power plants that can be built more easily and quickly than large power plants. They can help make the industry cleaner and ensure a reliable power supply. It appears that there will be room for 2 to more than 13 SMRs in the Netherlands by 2050. However, new research shows that small nuclear power plants can only make industry more sustainable if they are located in the right place and under the right conditions.

New research

A recent study by Haskoning, commissioned by the Ministry of Climate and Green Growth, investigated the use of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) in the Netherlands. The main conclusion: SMRs deliver the most benefit when they are directly linked to an industrial customer, partly because this reduces the pressure on the energy grid. However, this requires the reactor to be located close to the user. This means that spatial adjustments are needed.

By analyzing the possibilities in the Scheldt Delta Region, insights have been gained that are also applicable in other regions in the Netherlands. Haskoning recommends: