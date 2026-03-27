Small behind the car, big at the campground: the pop-up trailer

The camping market is undergoing a fundamental shift. Since the rise of electric vehicles, large recreational vehicles are rapidly giving way to a more compact and smarter alternative. The pop-up trailer is making a comeback.

Setup takes less than a minute

Take the Rockwood 19OTG from manufacturer Forest River. Setup takes less than a minute using a robust, manual crank system. The biggest advantage, however, lies in its weight and dimensions. The folding trailer weighs just 589 kilograms. A heavy, polluting tow vehicle is therefore completely unnecessary. A standard passenger car can tow this vehicle effortlessly. When folded, the trailer is barely 1.2 meters high and four meters long. This means it fits in a standard garage after your vacation. That immediately saves the owner expensive storage costs. Despite its compact size, the interior offers a full-fledged sleeping space for three people.

Surprisingly spacious

The Aero Cabin One is also a unique folding trailer-style camping concept. It keeps you compact and streamlined on the road, yet offers surprisingly spacious accommodations at the campsite. When folded, it’s low and aerodynamic, making it easier to tow with an electric car or regular car, and once you’re set up, you lift the pop-up roof and slide the interior section outward for extra living space. Inside, you’ll find a comfortable seating area and a king-size bed, plus a kitchen that can even be partially used outdoors via a smart outdoor cooking setup.

The AeroCabin is more expensive and luxurious than a standard folding trailer. It offers more comfort and a caravan-like interior with a fixed sleeping and seating area.

Going off-Grid

Then: a mobile home for those who want to go off-grid: the BOLT GO Offroad Tent Trailer. A lightweight, rugged off-road tent trailer that can be towed by a passenger car and is specially designed to traverse rough terrain and remote locations. Thanks to its sturdy chassis and large tires, it’s perfect for off-grid camping, and together with modular roof tents or awnings, it offers a complete outdoor setup for longer vacation trips.

More and more electric vehicles

Pop-up caravans are popular for a reason. More and more people are driving electric vehicles, and a heavy, traditional caravan can quickly drain an EV’s range. A lightweight, aerodynamic pop-up caravan, on the other hand, has virtually no impact on the battery. This makes towing a pop-up caravan with an electric car suddenly entirely feasible, even over long distances.