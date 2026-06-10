Sensing technology developer Innoseis raises €6 million

Innoseis, a startup developing small sensing units, raised €6 million. The company, based in Amsterdam, is working on a patented MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) technology that delivers exceptional sensitivity and accuracy in a sensor that’s the size of a microchip. This results in a new generation of sensing solutions for applications ranging from geophysics and navigation to robotics and space exploration.

Innoseis’ MEMS sensors can detect extremely small vibrations and convert them into actionable data. By combining exceptional sensitivity with a micro-chip form factor, the company enables sensing at a scale that was previously impractical or impossible. This enables larger sensor deployments, higher-resolution measurements, and more detailed insights into complex physical environments, from the Earth's subsurface to the Moon's surface.

The future of moon sensing

“Our sensors are designed to distinguish the smallest movements and vibrations from all the noise around them. The fact that we have maintained that level of sensitivity in a sensor the size of a microchip makes it possible to conduct measurements that were previously impossible. That’s exactly why our technology has even been selected for future geological measurements on the Moon,” says Mark Beker, CEO and co-founder of Innoseis.

The company traces its roots back to the Dutch National Institute for Subatomic Physics (Nikhef), where founders Mark Beker and Jo van den Brand researched the detection of gravitational waves. The expertise developed there now forms the foundation of Innoseis’ sensing platform.

Today, the company’s technology is already being deployed internationally to the Australian space technology company, Fleet Space Technologies, which aims to enable geological measurements on the Moon. Beyond space applications, the company sees strong opportunities in geophysics, navigation, robotics, and other markets where highly accurate motion sensing is critical.

“As demand for high-precision sensing continues to grow, we believe Innoseis is well-positioned to become a category leader,” says Arjan Göbel, General Partner at FORWARD.one, the investment firm that led the funding round.

Time to expand

For the Innoseis team, the funding marks an important milestone. Over the past years, the company has transformed a scientific challenge into a commercial technology that has proven its value in multiple applications. “Many of our colleagues have seen this technology grow from the very first prototypes into products that are now being deployed internationally,” says Matthijs Heeres, COO of Innoseis. “We have not only developed a disruptive sensor, but we’ve also built a company with an incredible team around it. Seeing everything come together at this moment is something the entire team is extremely proud of,” says Shanine Hoost, Business Manager at Innoseis.

With the new investment, Innoseis is preparing for its next phase of growth and further expansion of its development, team and operations. Our ambition is to become the global market leader in our field. To achieve that, we need to scale our production capabilities. Thanks to FORWARD.one’s investment, we can streamline our production chain while simultaneously expanding into new markets.” – Mark Beker, CEO & co-founder of Innoseis.