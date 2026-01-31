Semicon set for growth but without new talents scaling will stall

The Dutch semiconductor industry expects to need more technicians in 2026 – not primarily to replace departing staff, but to enable continued growth. This is the conclusion of the latest Semicon Talent Demand Survey 2025 Q4, in which 38 organizations representing over 11,500 FTE shared their expectations. The findings underline how urgent the talent challenge has become for a sector aiming to maintain its international leadership.

Three-quarters of surveyed companies expect an increase in technical roles in 2026, with a quarter even anticipating significant growth. At the same time, replacement demand remains relatively limited: 42% describe their expected replacement needs as minimal, while only a small minority foresee high replacement demand. This indicates that pressure on the labor market is driven mainly by expansion rather than by aging or employee turnover.

Diverse demand

The hardest-to-fill positions span a wide range of educational levels, from vocational (mbo) to academic (wo). At the vocational level, roles such as CNC operators, field service engineers, and precision machining technicians are particularly difficult to recruit. At higher professional and academic levels, companies struggle most to find mechanical design engineers, systems engineers, software engineers, and project managers. Demand for technical talent is becoming increasingly diverse, while the available talent pool remains limited.

Beyond headcount, the nature of work itself is evolving. Companies expect that roles such as cleanroom operators, design engineers, and operations managers will soon require new competencies, especially in digitalization, automation, and AI applications. Data analysis and the practical integration of AI into production processes are seen as critical skills for the near future.

Looking further ahead, companies anticipate the emergence of entirely new roles, including AI engineers, data analysts, and specialists in advanced manufacturing technologies. Many existing roles are also expected to grow more complex rather than disappear. This shift highlights the need for targeted upskilling of the current workforce, with a strong focus on AI, data science, and innovative manufacturing techniques.

Education

Companies are increasingly looking to educational institutions and regional labor market organizations for solutions. Reducing fragmentation, improving alignment between education and industry, and introducing more flexible learning pathways such as micro-credentials are seen as essential steps. At the same time, organizations themselves are investing heavily in productivity improvements through digitalization, automation, and social innovation.

The survey sends a clear message: without a coordinated effort from industry, education, and government, talent shortages risk becoming the biggest obstacle to the ambitions of the Dutch semiconductor sector. At a time when international competition is intensifying, human capital may well prove to be the decisive factor.