Second Dutch producer with certified green hydrogen

Holthausen Energy Points, based in Groningen, has been producing certified green hydrogen since the beginning of this year. This makes the company the second entity in the Netherlands capable of verifiably producing and claiming green hydrogen. The certification is made possible by a five-year agreement with energy supplier ENGIE.

Holthausen’s electricity consumption is linked, on a quarter-hourly basis, to the output of the Jaap Rodenburg 2 Wind Farm in Almere. As a result, the electricity used can be traced back to a renewable source.

“We see ourselves as the speedboat of the energy transition: when we see that something is needed, we want to take decisive action. With ENGIE, we have a partner that can keep up with that pace. Now we can really scale up our production of verifiably green hydrogen in the coming years,” says Carl Holthausen, director of the Holthausen Group.

European requirements

For certified green hydrogen, the electricity used must meet European RFNBO requirements. Holthausen uses the electricity for electrolysis, which converts water into hydrogen.

Plans for 2028

The company is expanding its electrolysis capacity to five megawatts and plans to increase it further to seven megawatts. By 2028, ENGIE is expected to supply Holthausen with 30 gigawatt-hours of renewable electricity annually.

Gases, propane, and butane

Holthausen Energy Points is part of the Holthausen Group, a family-owned business active in industrial gases, propane, and butane, among other areas. The company has approximately fifty employees.