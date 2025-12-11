SecFund backs Arceon’s breakthrough space material

Arceon, a Dutch advanced composite manufacturer, has secured financing from the Dutch Ministry of Defense's investment fund, SecFund, and venture capital firm Tenzing Alpha. Arceon's material, which is lighter, stronger, and more temperature-resistant, enables space system manufacturers to enhance performance and reduce lead times. The investment amount has not been disclosed.

Based in Delft, the startup specializes in producing Carbeon, a carbon composite material designed for use in rocket and satellite systems. Carbeon is engineered to be lighter and stronger, and it offers greater resistance to extreme temperatures than traditional materials. Thanks to its unique production process, where the material is created in a single step, and Arceon’s silicon infiltration techniques, Carbeon can be delivered more quickly, accelerating the development of next-generation space systems like hypersonic rockets and more efficient satellites.

Founded in 2018 by a team with extensive experience in composites and space technology, Arceon’s material has undergone rigorous testing by leading research institutions and space organisations, including ESA, in extreme conditions such as missions to the International Space Station (ISS). Rahul Shirke, CEO of Arceon, stated that “This investment enables Arceon to expand its production capacity and take the step towards commercial scale-up.”

SecFund's strategic investment

SecFund focuses on dual-use companies—those developing products or services for both civilian and defence sectors. With a capacity to invest up to €5 million per company, SecFund aims to bridge the financing gap often experienced by innovative companies in the defense sector. Carbeon is suitable for civil space applications and defence systems, including satellites, rockets, and hypersonic platforms. This versatility makes the technology strategic for Europe. The investment in Arceon follows early-stage funding from UNIIQ.

"Arceon operates in a sector where performance and lead time make all the difference. We are investing because Carbeon represents a major leap forward for space and defence systems in the EU”, Max Straatman, Investment Manager, InnovationQuarter.