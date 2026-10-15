Science to business: 'It’s time to switch on the spinoff machine'

The Netherlands is home to world-class scientific research, yet too little of this knowledge translates into new businesses. Peter Maarten Westerhout explains what needs to change.

The Netherlands currently has 28% more researchers than in 2015, while the number of spinoffs has fallen by 2%. This is according to the Dutch Spin-off Report 2026. “Scientific research in the Netherlands is absolutely world-class,” he emphasises. “But there are several reasons why this has not yet translated into more spinoffs,” explains Peter Maarten Westerhout, Head of Spinoff Excellence at Techleap.

So how can we ensure that more research actually leads to new ventures? According to Westerhout, this requires changes both within the scientific community and in the way universities support and value entrepreneurship.

The importance of spinoffs

Spinoffs can translate groundbreaking scientific research into practical applications. According to Westerhout, this is essential for addressing major societal challenges. “The world is facing enormous transitions. Think of food, energy and sovereignty. Innovation is essential if we are to tackle these challenges,” he says. “Spinoffs are the ideal vehicle for harnessing groundbreaking research to strengthen the competitiveness of the Netherlands and Europe.”

For Westerhout, the ultimate goal is clear: “Over the next five years, we need to switch on the ‘spinoff machine’ in the Netherlands,” he says. “That means not only doubling the number of spinoffs, but also doubling their quality and growth rate.”

The gap between science and entrepreneurship

According to Westerhout, several things need to change before this ambitious growth can be achieved. First, the research community still underestimates the value of entrepreneurship. “Researchers do not fully realise that launching a spinoff is a highly effective way to make an impact with their research,” Westerhout says. This is largely a matter of culture. While research is highly valued, entrepreneurship is often not regarded in the same way within universities.

There is also a simple lack of financial resources and time. When a PhD candidate’s or postdoctoral researcher’s contract ends, their funding stops, even though exploring entrepreneurship takes time. Westerhout argues that more targeted fellowships, as well as dedicated time and funding, should be made available specifically to help researchers explore this path.

The system for recognising and rewarding academic contributions is too one-sided. “At present, it focuses heavily on publications and graduating students. But attempts to build a business based on research should also be recognised,” he argues.

Make it part of the mission

Westerhout points to ETH Zurich, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, as an example for the Netherlands. At the Swiss university, promoting entrepreneurship is a legally mandated responsibility. There are also clear objectives and dedicated leadership roles focused on knowledge valorisation and entrepreneurship. In the Netherlands, knowledge valorisation is recognised as a third core responsibility of universities, alongside education and research, but the mandate is defined much more vaguely. “There needs to be greater clarity about what is expected and what funding is attached to it,” Westerhout says.

In addition, the entire spinoff ecosystem in countries such as Switzerland is much more cohesive. It is not just about formal rules, but about a shared culture in which all parties complement one another seamlessly, from professors and deans to university executive boards and external investors. “All the moving parts work together like a well-oiled machine,” Westerhout says. To achieve this in the Netherlands, university leaders must recognise spinoffs at every level as a key strategic priority, actively drive their development and ensure that all parts of the chain provide better support for one another.

Investing in ambition

The Dutch government plans to allocate €30 million per year in the coming period to help reverse the trend, including through support for the creation of spinoffs. Westerhout is clear about how this money should be used: “It must not replace what is already there. It must strengthen the ecosystem as a whole.”

According to Westerhout, this financial boost should be used to accelerate the entire process of creating and financing businesses. Processes for securing so-called “deal terms” and grants need to become much more efficient. “Entrepreneurs should not have to wait six months for another funding round to open,” he says. Investment is also needed in support for researchers, for example by allocating budgets that allow them to bring experienced entrepreneurs onto their teams at an early stage.

Ultimately, Westerhout argues, it is not just about money, but above all about ambition and collaboration. The Netherlands has the knowledge and talent it needs; the challenge is to translate them into successful businesses more often. “There is so much fantastic research, an enormous need and tremendous potential. We simply need to share that ambition and get on with it.”