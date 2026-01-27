Russia seizes global power with Starlink and nuclear space weapon

It is quiet in space, but that does not mean there is peace. Russia is not only building its own Starlink, but is also actively developing weapons to take out its opponents' satellites. The Russian Starlink alternative shows how the country wants to strengthen its strategic position in space. At the same time, the latest development, a nuclear ASAT weapon, poses a direct and serious threat to the stability of the entire orbital network.

Starlink counterpart

A few days ago, we heard this news: Russia has postponed the launch of the first series of low-orbit broadband internet satellites, intended as a counterpart to SpaceX's Starlink. The satellite constellation project is intended to provide broadband internet throughout Russia and is intended to be a domestic alternative to Starlink, billionaire Elon Musk's network. In this way, Russia is striving for independence and power in the satellite domain.

Anti-satellite missiles

Russia has long been focused on dominance in space. One of the most visible and brutal methods is the use of anti-satellite missiles. In November 2021, Russia demonstrated this capability by destroying an old Soviet satellite in low Earth orbit with a Nudol missile. That single test produced more than 1,500 pieces of traceable space debris and endangered not only military satellites but also the International Space Station.

Electronic warfare

Russia is also heavily invested in electronic warfare. During the war in Ukraine and beyond, Russian systems have repeatedly been shown to be capable of disrupting GPS and satellite communications, sometimes over hundreds of kilometers. These jammers target not only military signals, but also commercial systems. Russia has explicitly stated that “quasi-civilian” satellites that provide military support — such as navigation, communication, or imagery — are targets.

Disturbing: a nuclear weapon

The most disturbing development is Russian research into a nuclear anti-satellite weapon. This threat came to light in early 2024 through leaked and partially classified US intelligence reports. According to the US government, this involves a new type of ASAT system that uses either a nuclear warhead or nuclear propulsion. In the first scenario, Russia could cause a nuclear explosion in space. Even a relatively small explosion in low Earth orbit would generate a powerful electromagnetic pulse (EMP), which could damage or disable thousands of satellites in one fell swoop. Communication, navigation, and warning systems would suddenly fail, with global consequences.

In the second scenario, Russia may be working on a satellite with a nuclear reactor, not to explode, but to generate enormous amounts of energy. This would make such a satellite extremely maneuverable and capable of deploying powerful lasers or electronic weapons for long periods of time to blind or damage other satellites. Because nuclear propulsion is not explicitly prohibited, Russia could even present such a system as ‘civilian’. It is precisely this combination of destructive potential, legal ambiguity, and difficult-to-prove intentions that makes this nuclear ASAT option so dangerous.

Fortunately, there is also better news: the alleged Russian nuclear ASAT weapon appears to be out of control and may no longer be functional.

But a lot of threats remain. Space was once a domain of exploration and cooperation, protected by the Outer Space Treaty of 1967. Six decades later, that peace is in danger of fading away.