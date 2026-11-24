The Russian Embassy in The Hague has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for clarification regarding the possible involvement of Destinus personnel in attacks on Russia. The embassy reported this on X.

This follows reports that employees of the Hengelo-based defense company are not only supplying weapons to Ukraine but are also actively involved in the fighting themselves. According to NRC, Destinus employees in Ukraine are said to have hunted down Russian drones and assisted in attacks on Russia.

Last week, Destinus itself announced that Ukraine had deployed its missiles and drones in a large-scale attack on the Crimean Bridge. The Russian embassy had already responded by stating that Moscow had been informed of the Dutch involvement.

The possible deployment of Dutch employees also raises legal questions. Under international humanitarian law, civilians who directly participate in hostilities temporarily lose their protection against attacks.

Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions continue to escalate. Earlier this month, the Dutch embassy in Kyiv was damaged by a projectile strike. Foreign Minister Berendsen subsequently summoned the Russian ambassador. It is not yet clear whether the projectile was deliberately aimed at the embassy.