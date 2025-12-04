Rotterdam secures second place in iCapital awards

Rotterdam finished second in the European Capital of Innovation Awards (iCapital). The French city of Grenoble won the accolade. Liverpool was also named as a runner-up.

The iCapital is a recognition prize awarded by the European Commission to the cities that best promote innovation in their communities. The award features two categories. The European capital of Innovation category is for cities with over 250,000 inhabitants. Smaller cities, with at least 50,000 inhabitants, are awarded in the European Rising Innovative City category.

The winners were announced during the Cities Innovate Summit held in Turin, European capital of Innovation 2024-2025. The ceremony took place in the city’s Officine Grandi Riparazioni (OGR)—a former train convoys reparation center and now a hub for art and innovation. The prize was presented by the Director of the European Innovation Council and SMEs Executive Agency (EISMEA), Momchil Sabaev.

Cities central to Europe’s transformation

“Cities matter more than ever for Europe’s future,” stated Sabaev on stage. “Europe’s transformative future hinges on cities,” he added, also underscoring the Commission’s financial support to make this happen.

According to some of the latest estimates, by 2050, over 85% of the European Union population will be living in cities. Therefore, urban areas are central in driving both the energy and the digital transition to reshape Europe’s society.

Betting on innovation

Grenoble received a €1 million cash prize, while the two runners-up each got €100,000. The French city clinched the top spot through its forward-thinking approach to sustainable urban development, innovative infrastructure, and community-driven innovation.

Rotterdam was recognized for its efforts in innovative urban design and resilient public policies. The focus on sustainability, smart mobility, and circular economy projects also helps stimulate the city’s innovation ecosystem.

“This prize is the recognition for all the city has achieved in the past 15 years,” said Maaike van Asten in an interview with IO+. She is the Director of Economic & Sustainability Affairs at the City of Rotterdam. “Still, there are things to do, as the city of Rotterdam is always developing.”

Aalborg is Europe’s new Rising Innovative City

The top spot in the ranking of Rising Innovative City went to the Danish city of Aalborg. Its effective integration of technology into urban planning and its ability to foster a vibrant innovation ecosystem across multiple sectors won the jury. Aalborg receives a €500,000 cash prize, as runners-up Nicosia (Cyprus) and San Sebastian (Spain) each received €50,000.

Ekaterina Zaharieva, Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation, said: "Congratulations to Grenoble Alpes Métropole and Aalborg for winning the 2026 European Capital of Innovation Awards. These cities show that innovation is not only about technology, but also about creating inclusive communities and improving everyday life for everyone. They are becoming global examples of how cities can grow and transform in smart and sustainable ways, supporting the goals of the EU Start-up and Scale-up Strategy and the Competitiveness Compass."