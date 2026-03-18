Rising fuel prices: Dutch consumers show more interest in EVs

Rising fuel prices, partly due to tensions in the Middle East, are driving a clear shift in the Dutch car market. On platforms such as ViaBOVAG and Gaspedaal.nl, interest in used electric cars is growing rapidly, while interest in gasoline and diesel models is declining.

Concrete purchase plans

It is striking that this interest is not merely superficial. Searches for electric cars are being saved much more frequently, and the number of requests for test drives and appointments is also significantly higher than before. This indicates that consumers are not just exploring their options but are also beginning to make concrete purchase plans.

Sales figures

However, this growing interest has not yet directly translated into concrete sales figures. Buying a car is a process that takes time. There are several steps between the initial online search and the final purchase, such as test drives and arranging financing. As a result, actual sales often lag behind online search behavior. It is expected that the recent increase in interest will be reflected in sales figures in the coming months.

Used EVs are more affordable

The shift toward electric driving also comes at a time when used electric cars are becoming more affordable. By 2025, the average price of a used electric car in the Netherlands will have dropped to approximately 34,600 euros. That is a significant decrease compared to the previous year and considerably lower than the price level of a few years ago. Meanwhile, the average price of used cars in general remains around 24,000 euros.

More used cars

At the same time, the supply of used electric cars is growing, partly because more and more ex-lease vehicles are entering the market. Together, these developments are making electric driving accessible to a broader group of drivers.