RIFT joins NVDE to accelerate iron fuel rollout

RIFT has become a member of the Dutch Sustainable Energy Association (NVDE). The Eindhoven-based cleantech company is developing Iron Fuel Technology, a circular method for storing renewable energy and supplying it to industry as high-temperature heat. With its first commercial plant on the horizon and a contract signed with Kingspan Unidek, this step marks a milestone in the decarbonisation of sectors that are difficult to electrify.

What is Iron Fuel Technology?

Iron Fuel Technology operates as a closed-loop, rechargeable system in which iron powder is burned to generate heat at temperatures of up to 2,000°C. The combustion process produces no direct CO₂ emissions and ultra-low NOx emissions. Its by-product, iron oxide—or rust—is converted back into iron fuel using hydrogen, allowing the cycle to be repeated. The technology is patented and initially uses iron powder sourced from existing markets. In a pilot project in Helmond, RIFT demonstrated the technology by heating 500 homes for 40 hours without CO₂ emissions. Compared with conventional methods, the pilot avoided 5 tonnes of CO₂ and reduced nitrogen emissions by 66%.

Why is this technology crucial?

Energy-intensive industries such as steel, chemicals and food production rely on fossil fuels for more than 95% of their energy needs. These sectors account for 52% of the Netherlands’ CO₂ emissions. Electrification and hydrogen are often not viable solutions because of high temperature requirements, energy demand or grid constraints. Iron Fuel Technology offers a scalable alternative that could help these sectors decarbonise without relying on new infrastructure. The project aims to install 750 MW of capacity within ten years, potentially reducing annual CO₂ emissions by 2.6 million tonnes and NOx emissions by 1,460 tonnes.

Funding and commercial breakthrough

RIFT has raised €113.8 million to scale up its Iron Fuel Technology. This includes €83.1 million from a Series B investment led by PGGM, with participation from Invest-NL, Oost NL, Rubio Impact Ventures, BOM and the Rotterdam Energy Transition Fund. RIFT also received €30.7 million from the EU Innovation Fund, having been selected from 359 applicants.

The funding will be used to build its first commercial production facility, which is expected to become operational in 2029. Its first commercial contract has already been signed with Kingspan Unidek and is expected to provide 340 GWh of industrial heat annually. Over 15 years, this would amount to 5 TWh of heat and avoid more than 1 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

Collaboration with NVDE and industry

RIFT’s membership of NVDE strengthens collaboration between technology developers and the sustainable energy sector. NVDE chair Olof van der Gaag stresses that not all companies can easily switch to electricity or hydrogen, making innovative solutions such as RIFT’s essential to industrial decarbonisation. RIFT CEO Mark Verhagen sees the membership as a strategic step towards strengthening cooperation across the sector and accelerating commercial deployment.