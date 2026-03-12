Revolutionary tinnitus treatment enters the Dutch market

Neuromod Devices, an Irish medical technology company, has launched its innovative tinnitus treatment solution in the Netherlands. The device has been clinically proven to provide significant and lasting relief for over 91% of patients with this often debilitating condition. Lenire offers new hope for the over 2 million Dutch adults affected by tinnitus, a problem often linked to noise exposure and hearing loss.

Tinnitus is characterized by the perception of phantom sounds, such as ringing, buzzing, or hissing, in one or both ears. It affects approximately 15% to 20% of adults, with the incidence increasing with age. Often stemming from underlying issues such as age-related hearing loss or noise-induced ear damage, tinnitus can significantly affect daily life, leading to fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and emotional distress.

Lenire, developed by Neuromod Devices, employs bimodal neuromodulation to alleviate tinnitus. This innovative approach combines auditory stimulation through headphones with mild electrical stimulation of the tongue to retrain the brain to ignore tinnitus. The device is used at home, typically for two 30-minute sessions daily over several weeks, under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

Science-backed tinnitus treatment

The effectiveness of Lenire is supported by multiple clinical studies. The TENT-A2 study, published in Nature Scientific Reports, reported that 91% of patients experienced sustained relief for at least 1 year. Another study in Nature Communications Medicine indicated that 91.5% of patients had a significant reduction in tinnitus symptoms. These findings underscore Lenire's potential to provide substantial and lasting benefits for individuals struggling with tinnitus.

The Lenire device is available in the Netherlands through HearConsult, with locations in Utrecht and Mijdrecht. HearConsult will also host free information sessions on March 26 and 27, 2026, in Mijdrecht to educate individuals about tinnitus, Lenire treatment, and coping strategies.

The introduction of Lenire in the Netherlands aligns it with other European countries already offering the device, including Denmark, Norway, Spain, and the United Kingdom. This expansion promises to offer a promising option for those seeking relief.