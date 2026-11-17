The Netherlands has a strong scientific foundation, but lacks fast-growing deep tech companies. This is according to the first Dutch Deep Tech Report 2026 by Techleap. The report compares the Dutch deep tech sector with that of 31 other European countries. Its conclusion: the Netherlands is among Europe's leaders in scientific research, but lags behind in turning that knowledge into new businesses.

“We compare ourselves too often with the European average, which we are well above. But given the scientific research we have, we should be asking why we are not closer to the top. The discussion should be about how we can make the most of that potential,” says Greg De Temmerman, Managing Director Deep Tech & Ecosystem at Techleap and co-author of the report. “A lack of talent is not the problem. It is about how boldly we dare to think and whether we give ambitious ideas room to develop from the outset.”

Strong research produces few startups

Of all Dutch scientific publications, 1.54 percent rank among the world's most cited one percent. This puts the Netherlands in third place among 31 European countries. However, this strong research position does not automatically translate into new businesses.

Since 2015, the number of researchers at Dutch universities and university medical centres has increased by 28 percent. At the same time, the number of new spin-offs has fallen by 2 percent. On average, one new spin-off is established for every 860 researchers.

The number of new deep tech companies is also declining. Between 2020 and 2022, 45 percent fewer were founded than in the period from 2016 to 2018. In the rest of Europe, the decline was 19 percent. According to the report, this points to a widening gap between the scientific knowledge developed in the Netherlands and the number of companies emerging from it.

Investment is growing, but scaling up production remains difficult

The outlook is relatively positive for deep tech companies that secure their first funding round of one million euros. Of the Dutch companies that raise this amount in venture capital, 42 percent eventually go on to raise at least ten million euros. The European average is 34 percent.

Overall investment is also increasing. In 2025, Dutch deep tech companies attracted 1.3 billion euros in venture capital. This accounted for 42 percent of all investment in Dutch technology companies.

The Future of Compute sector, which includes AI and chip technology, is attracting particularly large amounts of capital. In 2026, companies in this sector had raised roughly as much funding by the time the report was published as they had throughout the entire period from 2015 to 2025. Four major funding rounds accounted for 83 percent of the total, which amounted to 1.127 billion euros.

Grid congestion is holding back growth

In addition to funding, production capacity and energy supply are also major bottlenecks. Deep tech companies need to be able to manufacture their technology at scale and at competitive costs. That is proving difficult: in June 2026, 15,498 applications were waiting for a new or upgraded electricity grid connection. In addition, medium-sized industrial users pay 26.50 euros per megawatt-hour more than the European average. This puts the Netherlands in 25th place out of 29 countries in terms of electricity prices.

The report cites battery technology company LeydenJar as an example. The company wanted to build a factory in Helmond to produce silicon anodes, a key component of batteries. However, it was allocated only half the electricity capacity it needed. It took a year and a half to find an alternative location.

“As a deep tech entrepreneur, this is not the kind of risk you choose to take when doing business in a country like the Netherlands,” says Christian Rood, co-founder and CEO of LeydenJar. The company is considering building part of its next factory abroad, partly because of electricity prices.

These problems affect not only existing production plans but also future investment. For deep tech companies, the transition from a successful test to a first factory is a crucial stage. If that step is more difficult or expensive in the Netherlands than in other countries, companies may choose to build their production facilities elsewhere.

Measures aim to accelerate growth

The need to bring scientific breakthroughs to market faster goes beyond economic growth. The future resilience and sustainability of the Netherlands and Europe are also at stake. According to the International Energy Agency, around 35 percent of the emissions reductions needed by 2050 will have to come from technologies that are still under development.

Promising innovations can fall by the wayside at an early stage, for example because the technical risks are too great for investors. Jelle Prins, who is involved with NADI, warns of this risk: “Promising research can die before it becomes a deep tech company. When technical risk is too high for venture capital, breakthroughs can disappear into the ‘valley of death’ before anyone has heard of them.”

Several measures are therefore being introduced to help deep tech companies scale up. NADI will receive 500 million euros to support high-risk innovation, while Invest-NL's Deep Tech Fund is being expanded to 610 million euros. A scheme for academic spin-offs is also being introduced. In addition, a new national investment institution has been announced, with 3.3 billion euros in new capital. Measures to accelerate the expansion of the electricity grid have been in force since 1 October.