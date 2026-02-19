Rent now, buy later—a new path to homeownership

The Dutch housing market is tightening. According to figures by the Netherlands’ central bank (DNB), home prices were 8.5% higher in 2025 than in 2024. The institution forecasts costs to soar further in 2026 and 2027. At the same time, housing shortages and high demand are also driving up rental prices. For renters, saving money to buy a house can be challenging.

Keyzy, a London-based startup, is offering a new path towards homeownership: rent first, buy later. By allowing tenants to convert their monthly rent into a future deposit, the company helps more people enter the housing market without the upfront financial burden–a model that could also be replicated in the Dutch market.

The company, founded in 2021, was born out of the frustration of its two co-founders, Simon Groll and Jeremy Matallah, who were then young professionals living in the British capital. Despite earning good salaries, they were still unable to afford a home.

“We were both advising a family office on different topics, and we quickly bonded over the same problem: Are we ever going to buy a home?” recalls Groll, who has a computer science and management consulting background. Matallah, whose background is in real estate and private equity, also saw the opportunity to create a platform that could bridge the gap between renting and owning.

Beyond Borders Series Beyond Borders Innovation doesn’t stop at the border! In Beyond Borders, we spotlight disruptive innovations worldwide that can help tackle societal challenges in the Netherlands. How are they making an impact? How can they help? View series

The renting first, buying later concept

The two founders developed a structured solution. Keyzy, with the help of its investors, purchases properties and offers them to tenants on fixed-term leases. Occupants have the option to purchase the house at a pre-agreed price upon expiration of their lease, typically two or three years. During the lease term, the monthly rent is applied to the future deposit required to purchase the property.

The application process was designed to be seamless. Prospective tenants apply online and link their bank accounts to verify income and spending habits. Keyzy’s algorithms assess applicants' financial health and approve applications within a day—far faster than traditional mortgage processes. Tenants can immediately move in. “In the past weeks, we had a case of someone who applied and moved within 48 hours,” said Groll.

If, at the end of the lease term, circumstances change and tenants are no longer interested in buying the house, they can walk away with no penalty. Another option for the occupants is to find someone else to buy the property, allowing them to realize the increase in value as if they were the owners.

Helping to build a deposit

“From the beginning, rent-to-own seemed to us an attractive proposal, because you are effectively telling people to keep doing what they are doing, but with a possibility to own the property down the line,” stated Matallah.

The concept also exists in other countries. As explained by Keyzy’s cofounder, the model operates in the United States, where people rent to build credit and access mortgages covering up to 95% of the property value. In the UK, borrowers can generally get up to 90%, excluding closing costs such as stamp duty and taxes.

“Taking as an example a flat costing £600,000, one would need £60,000 of deposit plus up to £25,000 to cover the other costs. As living costs soar in the UK and Europe, this is a significant sum. So we adapted this model for people who have a good credit history but simply lack money for the deposit,” explained Matallah.

Keyzy founders, Groll is on the left and Matallah on the right. - © Keyzy

A coaching app to build mortgage requirements

Helping people enter the property ladder is Keyzy’s mission, and it does so in other ways, too. The company reports rental payments to the credit agencies to build a stronger credit profile needed to apply for the mortgage.

In addition, it offers tenants access to Klink. This home-buying coaching app, by assessing income, provides tenants with tips to optimize their spending habits toward getting a mortgage.

“For instance, if someone is doing some casual betting, we will tell them if they keep doing that for the next two years, it is going to impact their chance to buy your home,” described Groll. Tenants are free not to join the coaching program.

Keyzy to the Netherlands?

Keyzy’s model has attracted attention and investment. In late 2025, the company secured €147 million in funding, allowing it to expand its portfolio to over 250 rent-to-own properties.

The founders emphasize that the real challenge is proving the model at scale, helping thousands of families buy their first homes. The UK will remain the primary market in the coming years, but if credibility is established, it could expand into other European countries as well.

Maybe to the Netherlands, too, amid a tight housing market and significant pressure on first-time buyers.