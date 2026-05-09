Reck Connect wants to free AI coding from the "fragile laptop"

At a time when AI-assisted coding is rapidly changing how software gets built, a new startup is asking a strangely retro question: what if the future of programming looks more like the 1970s than Silicon Valley’s glossy interfaces?

That was the provocative opening of a pitch during last week's Demos Pitches & Drinks, by Dutch startup Reck Connect, presented by co-founder Rudie Verweij. His argument is simple: the rise of AI coding agents is pushing developers back toward text-based command-line interfaces (CLI’s), where large language models can operate most effectively. But the current setup, he argues, is fundamentally flawed because it still depends on the weakest link in the chain: the laptop.

Reck Connect wants to change that by turning the laptop into little more than an interface, while the actual coding work runs elsewhere, on a more powerful desktop machine or workstation.

External Content This content is from youtube . To protect your privacy, it'ts not loaded until you accept. Manage Privacy Settings

Why coding is suddenly becoming “retro”

The rise of tools such as OpenAI's Codex and Claude Code has changed the workflow of many developers. Instead of manually writing every line of code, programmers increasingly orchestrate AI agents that generate, test, debug, and modify software autonomously.

Ironically, this shift has made the old-fashioned terminal window fashionable again.

According to Verweij, there are three reasons why CLI-based coding environments are becoming dominant. "First, they are distraction-free: no endless tabs, notifications, or interface clutter. Second, they are fundamentally text-based, which makes them ideal for large language models. And third, they force developers into a new workflow where humans increasingly supervise code rather than directly manipulate it."

But the model breaks down when everything still runs locally on a laptop. “If it stops, so does the coding,” Verweij explained during the pitch. “A laptop is fragile.”

That problem becomes more severe as developers start running multiple AI agents simultaneously. Suddenly, dozens of terminal windows, processes, and model interactions compete for limited computing power.

The laptop becomes a window

Reck Connect’s core idea is deceptively simple: move the actual AI coding environment away from the laptop and onto a dedicated desktop workstation, while preserving the feeling that everything still runs locally.

Demos, Pitches & Drinks The Reck Connect pitch was part of our monthly Gerard & Anton Demos Pitches & Drinks event. Learn more about Gerard & Anton here, or watch more than 130 prior pitches on our YouTube channel. Or subscribe to our monthly newsletter!

The startup describes the system as a “mirror.” The user continues working from a laptop, but the actual processing occurs remotely on a more powerful machine connected via a secure local VPN. The result is a setup that combines mobility with workstation-grade performance. "Close the laptop? Coding continues. Laptop crashes? Nothing is lost. Even if the workstation itself fails, the session can simply reboot and continue."

For developers increasingly dependent on long-running AI processes, that reliability matters. AI agents may spend hours compiling code, running tests, or interacting with external systems. Interruptions can mean losing context, computation time, or progress.

Reck Connect essentially wants to decouple the developer interface from the computational infrastructure underneath it.

AI agents create a new infrastructure problem

The pitch highlights a broader trend that is quietly emerging across the software industry. AI coding is no longer just about smarter autocomplete tools. It is becoming an infrastructure challenge.

Traditional laptops were designed for humans actively typing and switching between applications. AI-assisted development creates a different workload entirely: persistent agents, continuous inference, multiple parallel sessions, hardware integrations, and increasingly powerful local models. That changes the economics of development environments.

Instead of buying ever more powerful laptops, developers may start relying on dedicated local compute stations that remain active continuously, while lightweight devices become portable access points.

In many ways, that resembles older computing architectures where terminals connected to centralized systems. The difference is that the “mainframe” now sits under your desk. Verweij explicitly acknowledged the comparison during his pitch: “Who would have thought that the future of coding would look like the 1970s?”

Beyond software alone

The concept becomes especially relevant for hardware developers, an audience Reck Connect appears to know well. Verweij noted that his team also develops hardware systems. In those situations, the desktop workstation is physically connected to the hardware while developers remain mobile.

That means a programmer can sit outside with a laptop while AI agents continue interacting with hardware devices back at the workstation. The setup also allows tools running remotely to still access local laptop resources such as browsers or MCP servers, creating a hybrid workflow where location becomes almost irrelevant.

Early-stage, but tapping into a real shift

Reck Connect is still early-stage. The system currently runs internally and with a small number of beta users. At the moment, the software supports only macOS. The founders are not yet publicly launching the platform. Instead, they are looking for feedback from developers already experimenting with CLI-based AI coding workflows.

That may be wise timing. The market for AI development tooling is exploding, but much of the focus remains on the models themselves. Less attention has been given to the infrastructure layer emerging underneath these workflows.

Reck Connect is betting that AI-native software development will ultimately require a fundamentally different computing architecture, one where the laptop stops being the computer and becomes merely the control panel.