Rabobank invests €2 billion in AI, but privacy risks loom

Rabobank is investing up to €2 billion in AI and IT to improve the customer experience and boost productivity. One in three employees already uses Microsoft Copilot, and 90% have access to Copilot Chat. However, a recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court throws a wrench in the works: data exchange between the EU and the U.S. is no longer secure. For a bank that shares customer data with a U.S. tech giant, this is a risk that cannot be ignored.

Billions invested in AI, but with a catch

Rabobank is fully committed to digital transformation. The bank is investing up to €2 billion over three years to modernize its data and IT infrastructure, with AI as the spearhead. More than 27,000 employees have already completed AI training, and the use of Microsoft Copilot is widespread: one in three has a Copilot Work license, and 90% use Copilot Chat. The results are clear: self-service usage rose from 51% to 66%, and the bank saves over 1,250 hours of work per quarter. Yet the strategy is not without risks. The bank itself warns of AI-driven cyberattacks and established an Agentic Hub in June 2026 to ensure the secure use of AI agents.

Data privacy framework under threat

In July 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court dropped a bomb on the Data Privacy Framework (DPF). In the case *Trump v. Slaughter*, the court ruled that the U.S. president can dismiss the heads of regulatory agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) without providing a reason. As a result, the FTC and the Data Protection Review Court (DPRC) no longer meet the requirement for independent oversight, a key condition for the exchange of personal data between the EU and the U.S. This means that the DPF—the successor to Privacy Shield—is no longer viable. For Rabobank, which shares customer data with Microsoft Copilot, this poses an immediate problem. The bank must now assess whether its partnership with Microsoft still complies with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Microsoft Copilot: safe or a privacy time bomb?

The legal and technical realities raise the question of whether a European bank’s use of Microsoft Copilot is sustainable in the long term. The crux of the problem lies in a fundamental technical limitation of generative AI: unlike traditional data storage, AI processing cannot be performed on end-to-end encrypted data. To analyze a prompt and generate a response, the language model must process the data in unencrypted form in working memory. Even with the EU Data Boundary and physical storage in European data centers, Microsoft, as a U.S. entity, remains subject to the U.S. CLOUD Act. Now that the Data Privacy Framework is under severe pressure due to recent legal developments in the U.S., a fundamental GDPR bottleneck is emerging. As soon as privacy-sensitive customer or financial data is processed by the AI models of a U.S. entity, complete protection from U.S. authorities cannot be guaranteed, either technically or legally.

What can Rabobank do to mitigate the risks?

To break this deadlock without sacrificing its technological edge, the solution for Rabobank lies in a differentiated AI architecture. For general office productivity, Microsoft Copilot remains usable, provided that the technical settings are strictly configured: disabling the Bing web link to prevent external data leaks, minimizing diagnostic telemetry, and enforcing Data Loss Prevention via Microsoft Purview. When it comes to processing critical customer data and core banking processes, it is now essential to do so without involving U.S. parties. Where AI is needed to analyze customer data, this is only possible if Rabobank has absolute control over the entire process—for example, by running an open-source model itself in a secure environment. By strictly limiting Microsoft Copilot to non-sensitive internal workflows and keeping sensitive banking data on European infrastructure, the bank can ensure its compliance with the GDPR without losing the balance between innovation and privacy.