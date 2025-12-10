QuantWare unveils 10,000-qubit quantum chip breakthrough

QuantWare, a leading quantum hardware provider based in Delft, has announced a breakthrough with its VIO-40K processor, which features a remarkable 10,000 qubits - 100 times more than the industry standard. This quantum leap in scaling will enable exponentially more powerful quantum computing capabilities to tackle complex challenges in fields like chemistry, materials science, and energy. QuantWare is also building a dedicated quantum chip fabrication facility, Kilofab, that will significantly expand its production capacity and solidify its position as a global leader in the quantum computing ecosystem.

Founded in 2021 as a spin-out from the Delft University of Technology, QuantWare specializes in developing and producing commercially sold quantum chips. As the largest commercial provider of quantum hardware by volume, QuantWare is committed to advancing quantum computing capabilities and making them viable for solving complex global challenges. The company's VIO technology is designed to scale qubit count on a chip, potentially reaching over one million, enabling larger quantum computers with significantly enhanced computing power.

VIO-40K: a quantum leap in processing power

QuantWare's newly announced VIO-40K processor marks a significant leap in quantum computing, delivering 10,000 qubits, which is 100 times larger than current industry standards. This processor uses a 3D scaling architecture, supporting 40,000 input/output lines via interconnected chiplet modules. The VIO-40K's architecture uses high-fidelity chip-to-chip connections that maintain reliability and performance. It also integrates with NVIDIA's NVQLink and CUDA-Q, providing developers with access to hyperscale quantum compute resources. According to QuantWare, the VIO-40K delivers more compute per dollar and per watt compared to today's networked multi-QPU platforms.

Scaling up quantum chip production

To meet the growing demand for its quantum processors, QuantWare is constructing Kilofab, an industrial-scale quantum processor unit (QPU) fabrication facility located at its headquarters in Delft, The Netherlands. Scheduled to open in 2026, Kilofab will be the world's first dedicated fab for Quantum Open Architecture (QOA) devices and one of the largest quantum fabs ever planned.

Kilofab is expected to increase QuantWare's production capacity by 20 times, enabling the company to manufacture VIO-40K processors at scale. This expansion will allow QuantWare to deliver scalable, powerful quantum processors that address complex global challenges, from climate modeling to drug development.

The introduction of the VIO-40K processor and Kilofab's construction are expected to impact the quantum computing market significantly. QuantWare's CEO, Matt Rijlaarsdam, believes that VIO removes the scaling barrier, paving the way for economically relevant quantum computers.

The company hopes Kilofab will secure a key position in the global market for next-generation supercomputers. Initial shipments of the VIO-40K processors are anticipated in 2028. Each 10,000-qubit quantum chip is estimated to cost approximately €50 million.