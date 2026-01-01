Quantum computers in 2026: fewer errors, more power

According to experts, quantum technology will make great strides in the coming years. What can we expect in 2026? IO+ took a look at the SURF Tech Trends 2026 report and highlights a few notable predictions. A sneak preview: quantum computers are making fewer and fewer mistakes.

Tech Trends 2026

Record investments

In 2024, a record $2 billion was invested in quantum computing startups, four times as much as five years earlier. This helps to develop better hardware. Experts expect investments to increase even further in 2026 and beyond.

Fault-tolerant quantum computers

These investments are bringing quantum computers closer to the next step: fault-tolerant computers that can reliably perform large and complex calculations. One of the biggest challenges facing quantum computers is that they are very sensitive to errors. These errors are caused by decoherence, environmental disturbances, and imperfect quantum gates, which often make calculations unreliable and contain “noise.” Fault-tolerant quantum computers (FTQC) solve this problem by means of quantum error correction (QEC). This involves correcting errors without disrupting the information itself. In this way, unreliable devices can become reliable computers that can perform complex calculations.

Two things are needed to achieve FTQC:

Better hardware: more and better physical qubits and lower error rates. Smart software: more efficient error correction codes and algorithms that can withstand errors.

In the coming years, more and more will be invested in converting current systems into fully fault-tolerant quantum computers, according to the experts in the report.

Combination of ‘regular’ computers and quantum computers

And more predictions are being made for 2026 and beyond. Quantum computers are increasingly being combined with High-Performance Computing (HPC). HPCs are very powerful computers that can perform enormous calculations much faster than a regular laptop or desktop. In this combination, quantum computers act as extra computing power for specific calculations that they can perform faster or better than regular computers.

Quantum computers and AI

In addition, the combination of quantum computers and AI can solve problems in both fields. Quantum algorithms can make machine learning faster and better, while AI can help improve quantum circuits and correct errors.