Prodrive to manufacture chip systems from Fortaegis Technologies

Prodrive Technologies invests in an external company for the first time in its history. The Brabant-based tech supplier, known for its partnerships with companies including ASML, will begin large-scale production of chip systems from Fortaegis Technologies.

Fortaegis develops chips that the company claims are unhackable and views the partnership as a step toward becoming a key European player in the field of digital sovereignty. For Prodrive, the deal represents an opportunity to reduce its dependence on major clients such as ASML and further diversify. In addition, the partnership is intended to help Fortaegis scale up hardware production, a phase in which many tech scale-ups get stuck due to complex production processes and high investment costs.

Prodrive Technologies develops and manufactures electronics, software, and mechatronic systems for sectors such as semiconductors, medical technology, energy, and mobility. In recent years, the company has grown into one of the largest high-tech suppliers in the Netherlands and provides technology to international industrial players.