Podcast: “Robotics and AI, a huge opportunity for Europe”

Robotics is advancing at breakneck speed and playing an increasingly important role in industry. But where does Europe stand? What opportunities and challenges lie ahead? During the Holland High Tech Networking Event, podcast host Elcke Vels spoke with keynote speaker Lucas Ziegler: one of Europe’s leading voices in the field of robotics and industrial AI. Ziegler has visited more than 150 robotics companies worldwide and has collaborated with companies such as Nvidia, Amazon, and Boston Dynamics. In this conversation, he shares his vision.

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Where does your fascination with robotics come from?

"I've been a huge Star Wars fan since my early childhood. As a kid, I was constantly building robots out of Legos. My father is an engineer, so I was playing with PLCs and automation components from an early age. Later, I became an engineer myself, but at some point I realized that I would probably never be among the world's best. Everyone is born with certain talents, and my strength doesn’t necessarily lie in the technology itself. Still, my fascination with robotics has always remained.”

You focus on industrial robotics and the cognitive abilities of machines. Have robots actually become intelligent over the years?

“Many people compare the intelligence of machines to that of humans, but that’s actually a misleading comparison. Machines often have different characteristics. I once worked on inspection robots for oil and gas facilities in the Netherlands. Those robots could smell, see, and hear. For example, they could detect toxic gas leaks before an explosion occurred. They used computer vision to inspect facilities and microphones or acoustic cameras to recognize unusual sounds. I see that as a form of cognitive capacity.

At the same time, people expect robots—just like AI software—to develop at lightning speed. But hardware is complex. With software, you can iterate quickly; with robots, every improvement takes a lot of time. That’s why development is proceeding more slowly than many people hope.”

What is a particular development in robotics that you’re personally most excited about?

"From both a technical and business perspective, I believe a ‘wheeled humanoid’ has a lot of potential. Two arms give a robot many ‘human-like’ capabilities, while a mobile chassis allows it to move independently from A to B. Many people ask why such a robot doesn’t have legs. But in most factories and warehouses, the floors are flat. Legs mainly add extra complexity in those environments. Moreover, humanoids with legs constantly consume energy just to stay upright. A mobile platform doesn’t have that problem.”

Looking at Europe: what developments make you optimistic?

“We’re currently seeing robotics hubs emerge all over Europe. TU Delft plays an important role. I’ve visited many Dutch companies that originated from the university, and I’m impressed by the level of innovation.

Zurich also stands out. It’s essentially the Silicon Valley of European robotics. That’s where strong university research converges with venture capital and successful entrepreneurs. Munich and Odense are also important centers. Universal Robots, for example, originated in Odense.

Europe needs more success stories like Universal Robots—companies that are successfully sold, after which the capital is reinvested in the next generation of entrepreneurs. That’s how Silicon Valley ultimately came to be.”

Suppose a company wants to get started with physical AI and robotics. What do you think the first step should be?

"Bring the technology into your factory, but also build up internal expertise. Take Shell, for example. They’ve set up a global robotics department because they ultimately want not only to use the technology but also to understand it. Think about knowing how to repair it, how to reprogram it, and how it works in general. So you need to be vertically integrated, even if you’re not a technology company yourself. By vertically integrated, I mean having in-house expertise at multiple levels.

If you’re using robots, you shouldn’t be completely dependent on the supplier. Work closely with the manufacturer, learn how the systems work, how to program them, and how to maintain them.”

What is currently the biggest bottleneck for companies looking to implement robotics?

“Robotics companies often say, ‘We can lower the price if a customer orders fifty robots.’ But customers won’t place that order until the business case has been proven. That’s a classic chicken-and-egg problem. I expect that scientific breakthroughs will ultimately deliver just that little bit of extra productivity needed to make those business cases profitable.

What if a scientific development suddenly unlocks a huge hidden potential of robots? For example, an extra 5 percent in productivity, making those ‘green numbers’ in Excel suddenly achievable.”

Finally: what is the most important message people should take away?

“I see robotics as a huge opportunity—an opportunity for society as a whole and for every individual. I’d like to encourage people to become more curious about robotics. At dinner parties, we talk about crypto, AI, and all kinds of other technologies. I’d love to see robotics become part of those conversations too—for people to wonder what new robots have been developed, what innovations companies like Philips are introducing, and where the technology is headed.”