Podcast: how robots can help you walk again

Every day, the editors at IO+ are busy publishing stories. But which stories from 2025 really made an impact? Welcome to our mini podcast series The story behind the story, in which Elcke Vels talks to the editors at IO+. Each editor chooses a story that he or she wrote this year. Today: editor Mauro Mereu. He wrote: The lab where robots help you walk again.

Mauro, what is your story about?

“This year, I visited the Motor Learning and Neurorehabilitation Laboratory at TU Delft. I wrote a story about my visit. In the lab, robots and cutting-edge technology are used to help people regain the ability to walk. You can imagine that for someone who has suffered a stroke—or any condition that affects motor function—learning to move again can be extremely challenging.

After a stroke, the part of the brain that is affected controls the corresponding side of the body. This can result in weakness or paralysis on that side. Robots and machines can help people regain movement in their hands, arms, or legs.”

Why did this story make an impact on you?

“It's really fascinating to see how the technology that we have at our disposal these days can help people move again. I believe that, as journalists, our role is to spotlight these technologies. Especially nowadays, when there’s a lot of focus on the negative impacts of AI, it’s also crucial to highlight what technologies have a positive effect.

A really important aspect of the lab is that the researchers — and I have to mention Professor Laura Marshall Crespo here — put maximum effort not only into making these technologies a reality, but also into making them affordable and accessible for everyone, bringing rehabilitation beyond the hospital.”

Will there be a follow-up story in 2026?

“Possibly. Not strictly about what that lab is doing, but I’m sure there will be more applications in the area of medical innovations that could be interesting for our readers.”

So you will closely follow the best innovations in the medical world?

“Yes, definitely.”