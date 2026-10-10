Podcast: Beethoven Chip Talent Summit
Today, our weekly podcast is fully dedicated to the Beethoven Chip Talent Summit, held on 6 October at TU Delft.
Published on October 10, 2026
Team IO+ selects and features the most important news stories on innovation and technology, carefully curated by our editors.
Today, our weekly podcast is fully dedicated to the Beethoven Chip Talent Summit, held on 6 October at TU Delft.
Listen here:
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