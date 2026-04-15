PME invests €400 million in Dutch startups and scaleups

Over the coming years, the PME Pension Fund will allocate approximately 400 million euros to investments in promising Dutch high-tech companies. The goal: to prevent innovative startups and scale-ups from falling into foreign hands.

According to PME, the investments must deliver two things: economic growth and a solid return. The fund is explicitly targeting companies that have the potential for further growth but are also financially attractive.

Lack of growth capital

With this move, PME aligns with the government’s desire to channel more pension funds toward Dutch startups and scale-ups. A lack of growth capital has long been hindering the development of the Dutch economy.

At the same time, the tension remains. Pension funds must, above all, ensure good returns and therefore prefer to take little risk. Investing in startups, however, is riskier.

That is why they look to the government. If the government ensures stable policy and, for example, long-term contracts, investing becomes less uncertain. And thus more attractive to pension funds.