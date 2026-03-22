Plasma startup Thoriant aims to green the chemical sector

The European chemical industry faces an existential choice: go green or lose its competitive position on the global stage. Dependence on fossil feedstocks and the associated CO₂ emissions have become unsustainable. At this critical juncture, TNO, Maastricht University, and engineering firm Ebert HERA launched the startup Thoriant on February 3, 2026. The new company has a clear mission: to transform the chemical sector using plasma technology. By converting methane and industrial residual gases into useful building blocks with green electricity, Thoriant tackles greenhouse gas emissions at the source. This is not a distant vision, but a concrete step toward European strategic autonomy in raw materials.

The promise of plasma technology

At the heart of Thoriant lies the Brightsite Plasmalab, where researchers developed a process that turns traditional chemistry on its head. They use plasma technology to split methane molecules. Methane is both a potent greenhouse gas and a widely used industrial feedstock. Conventional processing releases significant amounts of carbon dioxide. Thoriant takes a different approach. The company feeds methane into a reactor and then adds a large amount of electrical energy in the form of plasma.

This plasma breaks the strong bonds between carbon and hydrogen in the methane molecule. The result is a mixture of pure hydrogen gas and acetylene. Crucially, this process produces no direct CO₂ emissions—provided that green electricity is used. Hydrogen is essential for the energy transition, while acetylene is a key building block for plastics and other high-value materials. In this way, Thoriant keeps carbon within the industrial chain: it ends up in a physical product rather than in the atmosphere. This mechanism directly addresses the climate targets of heavy industry.

The technology goes beyond pure methane. The process is robust enough to handle industrial residual gases and low-grade feedstocks. Many factories currently burn waste gases, which costs money and generates emissions. Thoriant converts these waste streams into valuable chemicals. In the future, the company could even use fuel gases from electrified crackers, moving the chemical sector toward circularity.

From laboratory to industrial scale

Proving a technology in a controlled laboratory is one thing; applying it in an operating factory is another. Thoriant is now at this crucial turning point. The concept works at small scale. The next step is building a pilot plant to demonstrate that the process is reliable and economically viable outside the lab. Preparations for this pilot phase begin in 2025, bridging the gap between a promising invention and a commercial product.

Researchers describe this as the transition from lab scale to near-commercial scale. In the pilot plant, engineers will test equipment robustness, optimize energy consumption, and examine how the reactor responds to fluctuations in residual gas supply. This is essential for integration into existing chemical clusters such as Chemelot.

Ambitions extend beyond this test phase. Thoriant aims for full commercial deployment of the technology by 2030. By then, the process must reach the highest level of technological maturity, allowing large factories to use it safely and profitably. The success of this scale-up will determine whether Europe can take a leading role in decarbonizing the global chemical industry.

The need for capital and collaboration

Moving to a pilot plant requires substantial investment. Public research funding alone is not sufficient. That is why the initiators deliberately chose to establish an independent startup. This structure opens the door to private investors and venture capital. Thoriant will need targeted capital injections to finance the costly infrastructure required to scale up.

The company builds on a strong foundation of existing partners. TNO provides technological expertise, while Maastricht University is involved as a shareholder through Brightlands Life Sciences Ventures. Engineering firm Ebert HERA contributes practical knowledge to the design of industrial installations. In addition, the Brightlands Chemelot Campus plays a facilitating role, with Sitech Services supporting the integration of the technology into the chemical park.

This combination of partners reduces risk for investors and accelerates adoption within the traditionally conservative chemical sector.