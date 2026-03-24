Philips ranks among top medtech at the European Patent Office

Philips is once again among the top medical technology companies at the European Patent Office, according to the Technology Dashboard 2025. In total, the company filed 1,289 patent applications, making it the largest Dutch applicant.

Medtech remains important

Within medical technology alone, there were 676 applications. This means medtech remains one of the most important areas of innovation for the Netherlands.

An increasing proportion of the patents revolve around artificial intelligence. These systems, for example, link scanners and patient monitors, making it easier for healthcare providers to use data, both in the hospital and outside of it. Philips is also focusing more heavily on AI in diagnostics, for example through platforms where hospitals can manage various AI applications. In addition to medical equipment, the company also develops consumer products, such as electric shavers and breast pumps.

Faster and smarter scans

Recent innovations include new imaging techniques that make scans faster and sharper. For example, MRI scans can be performed several times faster with new technology. Other developments focus on alternatives to X-rays, such as using light to track instruments inside the body.

Growth

According to Philips, its technologies reached approximately 2 billion people in 2025. The goal is to grow that number to 2.5 billion per year by 2030, including people in areas with limited access to healthcare.