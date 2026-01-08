Perceptra lands €1.2M to advance chip-based molecular sensing

Perceptra, a startup developing chips for real-time chemical monitoring, has secured €1.2 million in funding from PhotonDelta, a Dutch photonic chip industry accelerator. The funding will be used to accelerate the development and commercialization of Perceptra's next-generation photonic chip-based Raman sensors for real-time molecular monitoring in biomanufacturing and other process industries.

Perceptra, based in San Francisco, is also relocating its integrated photonic R&D to the Netherlands to join the PhotonDelta ecosystem, which will provide access to world-leading infrastructure, research networks, and engineering talent.

Perceptra's AI-enabled spectral analysis and chip-scale Raman spectroscopy engine have diverse applications. These include bioreactor and bioprocess monitoring, in which sensors measure nutrients and product titer. They can also be used in semiconductor process control to characterize gas concentration and temperature, and in field-deployable chemical identification to detect illicit substances.

Perceptra's time to grow

The investment from PhotonDelta will enable Perceptra to refine its chip-scale, AI-enabled Raman sensors for real-time chemical monitoring. These sensors aim to transform industries by providing rapid, accurate molecular information essential for optimizing processes and ensuring quality control. Perceptra's technology integrates bulky and expensive spectroscopy onto a mass-manufacturable optical chip using silicon photonics.

Amir Atabaki, CEO and Co-founder of Perceptra, said: “PhotonDelta’s funding marks a milestone moment in turning our research into a scalable venture. Integrated photonics is redefining what’s possible in molecular sensing, and by joining the PhotonDelta ecosystem in the Netherlands, we will be able to accelerate development, access world-class fabrication, and bring our first photonic sensing products to market.”

Laurens Weers, Executive Director and CFO at PhotonDelta, said: “Perceptra’s announcement at PIC Summit Europe showcases the major strides the integrated photonics space is taking. It represents the kind of breakthrough thinking that integrated photonics enables. Their work at the intersection of photonic chip technology and AI demonstrates how this technology can transform entire industries. We are excited to support Perceptra as they expand to the Netherlands and bring their vision to market.”