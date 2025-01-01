People power the high-tech manufacturing industry

In a workshop filled with precision tools, where micrometers and lasers set the pace, the conversation is never just about machine performance. It’s about what people achieve with those machines. About curiosity, about collaborating at the highest level, and about the satisfaction that arises when a team accomplishes something together that no one could have imagined or achieved alone. That is the essence of Eric Tielemans's enthusiasm as CEO of TSG and a board member of Brainport Industries.

After more than 25 years in the high-tech manufacturing industry, his energy is still palpable. “What makes it so enjoyable? Every day is a journey of discovery,” he says. “You encounter solutions you didn’t even know existed beforehand. And yet you make them work together.”

Maakkracht - Creative Power With a series of podcasts titled Maakkracht ('Creative Power'), the Leidse Instrumentenmakers School (LiS) offers insight into what it takes to get started in the high-tech manufacturing industry. The highlights of these conversations are presented in this series of articles.

Not the story of a single hero, but teamwork

Anyone who thinks the high-tech manufacturing industry revolves around individual geniuses is mistaken, according to Tielemans. “Then it would turn into chaos,” he says with a laugh. “You need stability and innovation. People who ensure the factory runs reliably, and people who constantly want to try something new.”

That mix is essential. The sector relies on multidisciplinary teams in which different competencies reinforce one another. One person seeks structure, another thrives on dynamics. What binds them is a shared goal. Tielemans likes to compare it to elite sports: “I always say I’d love to play in the Dutch women’s national hockey team. Of course, that’s not possible, but it captures what’s needed, also in manufacturing. Not one player decides everything; you perform at the top level together. You win or lose as a team.”

From customer question to journey of discovery

This way of working is reflected in everyday practice at TSG. Customers rarely arrive with a ready-made technical solution. “They come with a desire, an experience they want to create,” Tielemans explains. “For example: ‘I want a new camera.’ That’s when the real work begins. Why do they want that camera? What is the question behind the question?”

By building a product from functional building blocks, space emerges for both creativity and craftsmanship. Take photonics, a technology rapidly gaining traction in the Brainport region. “A photonic chip is one thing,” he says. “But how do you turn that into a reliable, repeatable product? A sensor you can manufacture at scale? That requires collaboration across the entire value chain.”

More than just technology

Anyone who thinks you can only succeed in this sector with a strong background in physics or mathematics is mistaken. “Of course, we desperately need those specialists,” Tielemans says. “But just as much, we need people who can listen—who truly understand the customer. Once again, it’s about teamwork.”

That idea also plays a role in the debate about labor shortages. Manufacturing is changing rapidly: automation is increasing, processes are becoming more complex, and roles are shifting. “We’re moving toward the autonomous factory,” Tielemans says. “That doesn’t mean craftsmanship disappears; it changes. You need to understand systems rather than just individual machines.”

Curiosity as a core competency

Education can play a key role here, he believes; not only by teaching technology, but especially by fostering collaboration and systems thinking. “And curiosity,” he adds. “A good systems engineer functions because of curiosity. They want to understand how everything fits together.”

According to Tielemans, that curiosity sometimes fades as careers progress, even though it’s precisely the mindset needed to grasp complex systems. “You need specialists and people who understand the whole game. But above all, they need to talk to each other.”

Doubtful? Start the conversation

For those unsure whether manufacturing is right for them, Tielemans has simple advice: try it. “I once moved from ASML to agricultural technology. A completely different world, but incredibly educational. If you’re curious, you should dare to take that step.”

Even those who think they’re ‘not technical enough’ shouldn’t exclude themselves. Young people who fly drones, develop games, or edit videos bring valuable skills. “Those competencies are worth their weight in gold,” he says. “You can strengthen each other, even beyond traditional engineering roles.”

Meaning behind precision

According to Tielemans, what makes the sector especially appealing is its societal impact. High-tech manufacturing isn’t just about impressive machines; it’s about solutions to major challenges: healthcare, the energy transition, and sustainability. He recalls the COVID-19 period, when he and his colleagues at Demcon developed a ventilator in record time. “That’s high-tech at its best: rapid decision-making, close collaboration, and immediate societal value.”

Whether it’s medical applications, CO₂ reduction, or building a strong regional ecosystem, behind every machine are people. People who collaborate, trust one another, and go further together than they ever could alone.

“That,” Tielemans concludes, “is where the future of manufacturing begins: with the human behind the machine.”