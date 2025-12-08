Pan Cancer T receives €10 million for new cancer treatment

Pan Cancer T, a biotech company developing new cancer therapies, raises €10 million. The money will be used to start the first human trials for a treatment for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), an aggressive form of breast cancer that is difficult to treat.

Pan Cancer T B.V. focuses on T-cell therapies for cancer. These are treatments that strengthen a patient's own immune cells to attack tumours. “Our mission is to empower a patient’s own immune cells to tackle hard-to-treat cancers like TNBC”, said Rachel Abbott, Chief Executive Officer of Pan Cancer T. “This significant investment marks a pivotal moment as we transition from preclinical validation to treating patients with our first novel T-cell receptor (TCR) T cell therapy, PCT1:CO-STIM, following our planned regulatory filing with the EMA in 2026. We are deeply grateful to our investors and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) for their confidence in our approach.”

The funding comes partly from existing investors, such as Van Herk Ventures, Thuja Capital, Erasmus MC O&O Holdings, and InnovationQuarter. In addition, the Ministry of Economic Affairs is providing a loan of €5 million. With this money, the company can treat TNBC patients in leading hospitals in the Netherlands.