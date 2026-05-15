Our chip ambitions need translators like ChipNL Competence Centre

At first glance, the European semiconductor ecosystem can look intimidating for a startup. Pilot lines, packaging technologies, venture forums, cross-border supply chains, talent shortages, EU regulations, it is a world dominated by acronyms, billion-euro investments, and industrial giants like ASML.

That is precisely why the Dutch ChipNL Competence Centre was created, according to Nick Hol, who introduced the initiative during a recent pitch session for Gerard & Anton's Demos Pitches & Drinks in Eindhoven. “The ChipNL Competence Centre is the one-stop shop for the Dutch semicon industry,” Hol told the audience. “Not for the big players like ASML and imec - they already know how to find their way around the ecosystem - but to support startups to grow across Europe.”

The center is part of a much larger European strategy unfolding under the European Union Chips Act. Every EU member state now has its own semiconductor competence center, designed to strengthen collaboration, innovation, and industrial capacity across Europe. In the Netherlands, the initiative brings together regional development agencies, technology organizations, and ecosystem partners.

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Hol himself works for Brainport Development, one of the organizations involved in the initiative. The competence center also works closely with organizations such as PhotonDelta and partners connected to quantum technologies and advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Connecting Europe’s semiconductor puzzle pieces

One of the core ideas behind the European competence centers is specialization. Rather than every country trying to build the entire semiconductor value chain alone, the network identifies regional strengths and connects them. “We as competence centers talk to each other across Europe to see what the strengths are in each country and try to develop that ecosystem together,” Hol explained.

For the Netherlands, the focus areas are broad but strategically chosen: semiconductor manufacturing equipment, chip design, heterogeneous integration and packaging, photonics, and quantum technology.

That mix reflects the Dutch position in the global semiconductor landscape. While companies like ASML dominate lithography, the Netherlands is increasingly investing in adjacent technologies that are expected to define the next generation of chips and computing systems.

Hol stressed that the competence center is not a company in itself but rather a support structure to help startups and scale-ups navigate Europe’s fragmented technology landscape. “We offer support with supply chain and technology,” he said. “If your startup needs help developing or scaling across Europe, we can connect you with parties across Europe.”

Access to pilot lines and funding

One of the strongest selling points of the competence center may be access: not only to networks, but also to highly specialized infrastructure that would normally remain out of reach for young companies. Hol pointed to pilot lines currently being built at places such as the High Tech Campus Eindhoven, as well as facilities elsewhere in Europe. “We provide access to pilot lines all across Europe,” he said. “Everything from nano ICs with nanometer-size accuracy for advanced nodes to older nodes to develop RF technologies, you name it.”

For semiconductor startups, such facilities are crucial. Building and testing chips requires expensive infrastructure, cleanrooms, and specialized equipment. Access to shared pilot lines can dramatically reduce the barriers to innovation.

The center also helps startups navigate European funding instruments tied to the Chips Act, including the EU Chips Fund and venture-oriented programs. “We help with business development, growth and funding,” Hol said. “For example, by providing access to the EU Chip Venture Forum and the EU Chips Fund.”

Talent remains a critical bottleneck

Like many organizations in the Brainport region, the competence center also sees talent shortages as one of the biggest challenges facing the semiconductor sector. Hol emphasized collaboration with the various Beethoven regions, a reference to the large-scale Dutch investment program aimed at strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem and workforce around Eindhoven and beyond.

“We collaborate with all Beethoven regions via Project Beethoven,” he said, “and also with QuantumDelta and PhotonDelta to jointly develop the talent workforce that we need.” That support can also be practical and immediate. According to Hol, startups can receive help identifying training opportunities or upskilling personnel when growth demands new expertise.

"A free extension of your team"

Beyond technology and talent, the competence center is also trying to stimulate international collaboration through business missions and ecosystem visits. Hol mentioned trips to semiconductor and research hubs such as Grenoble in France and the Fraunhofer Society in Germany to explore partnerships and opportunities.

The pitch ended with perhaps the most startup-friendly message of all: the service is largely publicly funded. “The best thing is: it’s funded by the EU,” Hol said with a smile. “My hours are paid for. So basically, CCS is an extended team you can use for free.”

In an industry where access, expertise, and timing can determine whether a startup survives, that may be exactly the kind of bridge Europe hopes its competence centers can become.