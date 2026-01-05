ONWARD Medical delivers spinal cord stimulation systems in Europe

ONWARD Medical has started supplying its ARC-EX® system in Europe. A few weeks ago, a Swiss medical center was the first to start using the therapy. Now, NeuroMove in Amsterdam is following suit. ONWARD Medical's system uses electrical stimulation of the spinal cord to improve sensation and strength in the hands of people with spinal cord injuries.

Spinal cord stimulation

ARC-EX® is a non-invasive system for spinal cord stimulation. Electrical pulses are administered via electrodes on the skin, which can improve hand strength and sensation in people with chronic spinal cord injuries. No surgery is required. The treatment combines sessions at the clinic with exercises that patients do at home.

NeuroMove: the next step

The delivery to NeuroMove follows shortly after a Swiss medical center became the first in Europe to start using ARC-EX® therapy. NeuroMove is a non-profit training center for neurorehabilitation. It focuses on people with spinal cord injuries and other neurological disorders. Through intensive and specialized training, the center works to improve mobility, functionality, and quality of life. NeuroMove has been based in Amsterdam since 2021.