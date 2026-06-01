Nvidia invests billions in photonics: efficient AI data centers

In recent months, Nvidia has invested billions of dollars in companies working on photonics. With this technology, information is transmitted via light signals rather than electricity. This should make AI data centers faster and more energy-efficient in the future.

Energy consumption is rising

Currently, data centers primarily use copper cables to transmit data between chips, servers, and memory. That system works well, but consumes a lot of power. As AI systems continue to grow in size, data center energy consumption is also rising rapidly. According to Nvidia, photonics can help mitigate that problem.

6.5 billion

Since March, the company has invested at least $6.5 billion in various technology companies. Among others, Lumentum, Coherent, Marvell, Corning, and the startup Ayar Labs have received significant investments. These companies develop optical connectivity solutions that transmit data via fiber optics and light signals.

Significant expansion

CEO Jensen Huang aims to accelerate the development of silicon photonics. According to him, demand for this technology is growing faster than current production can keep up with. Nvidia is therefore working with suppliers to significantly expand production capacity in the coming years.

Shares have risen sharply

Investors also believe in the technology. Shares of various photonics companies have risen sharply this year due to the growth of AI and Nvidia’s investments.

Relatively expensive

Yet challenges remain. Manufacturing optical components is complex and requires extreme precision. If something goes wrong during production, components are often beyond repair. As a result, the technology will remain relatively expensive for the time being.

Nevertheless, experts expect photonics to play a key role in the next generation of AI data centers in the coming years.