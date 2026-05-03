Nuclear power plant becomes a battery: The new power of Grohnde

The energy transition in Europe is reaching a symbolic highlight in the German Weserbergland. Where atoms were split for decades to generate electricity, one of the largest battery clusters in the world is now rising.

The former Grohnde nuclear power plant is undergoing a spectacular transformation. This project proves that old industrial sites can play a crucial role in a sustainable future. By leveraging existing grid connections, an enormous amount of storage capacity is being realized. This is not only a technical feat, but also a strategic move for European energy security. The cluster will store surplus wind energy and make it available at times when the sun is not shining and the wind falls still.

The transformation of an energy icon

The Grohnde nuclear power plant was once a world record holder in electricity production. In 1997, the plant delivered more electricity than any other reactor in the world. That era definitively ended on December 31, 2021, with the installation's closure 🔗. Today, the site is getting a new destination as a green energy cluster. The project includes a 53-hectare solar park and three large-scale battery systems 🔗. The choice for this location is not so strange. There is already heavy infrastructure in place to transport enormous amounts of electricity. By reusing this, the developers save time and money. The project is led by parties such as GESI, FRV and Elements Green. They are transforming the 35-hectare industrial area into a hub of flexibility. This is a tangible example of how the 'Energiewende' breathes new life into old industrial giants. The focus is shifting here from central generation to smart storage.

Batteries more powerful than the old reactor

A striking detail of this project is the enormous power of the new installations. The planned battery storage has a combined capacity of 1.47 gigawatts (GW). This is more than the capacity of the original nuclear reactor, which delivered 1.36 gigawatts. The cluster consists of different components from various investors. GESI is building a system with a capacity of 870 megawatts. The investor FRV adds another 600 megawatts 🔗. Elements Green also contributes to the cluster's total capacity.

Never before has such a large storage capacity been realized at the location of a closed nuclear power plant. This capacity is essential to absorb fluctuations in the power grid. When there is a surplus of wind energy in Northern Germany, these batteries can directly absorb the electricity. This prevents wind turbines from having to be shut down. The result is a more efficient use of sustainable sources and a more stable electricity grid for the region.

Gigantic storage capacity in gigawatt-hours

In addition to the peak capacity in gigawatts, the total storage capacity in gigawatt-hours (GWh) is impressive. The systems are designed to deliver electricity for several hours. The GESI system has a capacity of 3.84 gigawatt-hours 🔗. This is based on a discharge duration of more than four hours. The FRV system adds another 2.4 gigawatt-hours. Although the exact figures for Elements Green have not yet been officially confirmed, the cluster's total capacity is estimated between 6.24 and 7.8 gigawatt-hours. This makes the project one of the largest battery installations in Europe.

With this amount of energy, hundreds of thousands of households can be supplied with electricity for hours. The batteries function as a giant bank of reserve for the grid. They fill the gaps that arise due to the variable nature of solar and wind energy. This reduces the need for fossil-fuel backup power plants, which still often have to step in.

Sustainable technology and recycling

Lithium iron phosphate technology (LFP) is being used. This battery chemistry is more stable than the variants found in many consumer electronics. There is a significantly lower risk of fire or overheating. Another major advantage is the absence of cobalt and nickel in the cells. This makes production less dependent on scarce and ethically sensitive raw materials. The lifespan of the battery modules is expected to be 15 to 20 years. During this period, the condition of the cells is continuously monitored.

When the batteries reach the end of their lifespan, they can largely be recycled. The recycling rate for these systems runs up to 95 percent. This fits within the European ambition for a circular economy. The materials are thus preserved for future generations of batteries, further reducing the project's ecological footprint.

The total investment costs are estimated between 1.3 and 1.5 billion euros. Notably, this project is being fully privately financed. No taxpayer money is involved in the construction of the battery systems. An important player in this is the insurance giant Allianz.