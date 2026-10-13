Now Albert Heijn: Netherlands is facing one hack after another

Albert Heijn, Etos, and Gall & Gall have been affected by a cybersecurity incident that has shut down their websites, delivery services, and parts of their store operations. This is not the first major digital incident this year. Dutch companies and organizations are increasingly being targeted by cybercriminals.

Customers cannot shop online, deliveries have come to a standstill, and in some stores, electronic price tags have been covered up. The consequences of the cybersecurity incident at Albert Heijn, Etos, and Gall & Gall are significant. Since Sunday afternoon, parent company Ahold Delhaize has been working to restore its IT systems. The Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize is also experiencing problems. The group has confirmed that a cybersecurity incident has occurred but has not yet disclosed exactly what happened.

This incident is not an isolated one. In 2026, several major Dutch companies and organizations have been targeted by cybercriminals.

Millions of customer records stolen from Odido

One of the year’s largest incidents affected telecom provider Odido. In early February, criminals gained access to the data of more than six million customers. The stolen personal data was later posted online after Odido refused to pay a ransom.

Patient data stolen from ChipSoft

The healthcare sector was also affected. In April, software provider ChipSoft confirmed that cybercriminals had carried out a ransomware attack. Personal data, including medical records of patients from several Dutch healthcare providers, was stolen in the attack. ChipSoft provides software for electronic health records and other digital healthcare services.

As a precaution, healthcare institutions disabled connections to various systems. This led to disruptions in patient portals and other digital services, among other things. ChipSoft later reported that it had prevented the stolen files from being published and that the data had been destroyed.

The Ministry of Finance also investigated a breach

In March, the Ministry of Finance reported unauthorized access to systems supporting a number of core processes within the policy department. Access was blocked, and an investigation followed. According to the ministry, the services provided by the Tax and Customs Administration and the Benefits Agency were not affected. The incident underscores that government organizations with sensitive systems can also be targeted.

A growing problem for businesses and citizens

These incidents vary in nature and scale. What they have in common is that digital problems can quickly spill over into the physical world. An attack can not only expose personal data but also disrupt access to healthcare services or affect the daily supply of goods to stores.