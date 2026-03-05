Novo Nordisk invests €150M in Dutch stem cell research

Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) has received over €150 million in funding from the Novo Nordisk Foundation to continue its work on stem cell-based treatments through the reNEW consortium. This significant investment will allow LUMC to translate its stem cell research from the lab to potential new therapies for patients with chronic and incurable diseases, solidifying its position as a global leader in regenerative medicine.

Stem cells are the body's raw materials—cells that can develop into many different cell types, from muscle cells to brain cells. This remarkable ability makes them invaluable in regenerative medicine, a field focused on repairing or replacing damaged tissues and organs. At LUMC, regenerative medicine is a strategic priority, with a rich history of pioneering stem cell research, developing disease models, and advancing cell and gene therapies. This new influx of funding promises to further energize these efforts, bringing the prospect of curative treatments closer to reality for many patients.

LUMC's stem cell initiatives are conducted as part of the reNEW consortium, a global collaboration with the University of Copenhagen and the Murdoch Children's Research Institute in Melbourne. This international partnership, supported by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, aims to develop effective, safe, and socially sustainable stem cell-based therapies.

LUMC's role in stem cell research

With this substantial financial boost, LUMC is poised to accelerate its stem cell research, moving groundbreaking discoveries from the laboratory towards clinical application. "Within reNEW, we are working on the medicine of the future, a future in which we not only treat diseases but truly cure them. Thanks to this boost, we will be able to continue the work of recent years and take our stem cell research out of the laboratory and closer to the patient," says Professor Ton Rabelink, Director of reNEW in Leiden.

The impact of this funding extends beyond LUMC, providing a significant boost to the entire Leiden regenerative medicine ecosystem. As part of the Leiden Bio Science Park, LUMC is at the heart of a vibrant community where education, research, companies, and infrastructure converge to accelerate the development and delivery of new regenerative treatments to patients.

Marlies Reinders, Dean of the LUMC, stated: "We’re really pleased that we’ve been awarded the second half of the reNEW funding. It’s a wonderful recognition of the work carried out in recent years and of the LUMC’s international role in regenerative medicine."