Nissan and Lightyear’s solar-powered car wins innovation award

The Nissan Ariya could soon run partly on sunlight. The Japanese carmaker has worked with Dutch company Lightyear on a prototype with integrated solar panels. Depending on sunlight, they can add up to 23 kilometres of range a day. The technology could reduce reliance on charging stations and, for some commuters, halve the number of charging sessions needed each year. The project recently won an innovation award in Barcelona.

Solar panels on a car: a practical proposition

The Nissan and Lightyear prototype shows that solar power for electric cars is no longer a distant prospect. The Ariya has 3.8 m² of solar panels across its bonnet, roof and tailgate. Made from polymer and glass, the panels convert sunlight into direct current through an advanced controller. Under ideal conditions, they can add up to 23 kilometres of range a day. In Barcelona, where the car was tested, the average was 17.6 kilometres a day. Results were also consistent in cities including London (10.2 km), New Delhi (18.9 km) and Dubai (21.2 km).

Less charging, more freedom

The Ariya’s solar panels are designed to supplement conventional charging, rather than replace it. For a driver covering 6,000 kilometres a year, the number of charging sessions could fall from 23 to eight annually. For commuters driving 12,000 kilometres a year, the time between charging sessions could increase by around 50%. The system generates power while the car is moving, too: on an 80-kilometre journey lasting two hours, it produces 0.5 kWh, enough for another three kilometres of range. Depending on how the car is used, charging frequency could fall by 35% to 65%.

Technical specifications and test results

The system contains 480 solar cells with a combined peak output of 700 W. The panels are integrated into the Ariya’s design without compromising its aerodynamics or appearance. The technology also proved reliable over longer distances, including a 1,550-kilometre drive from the Netherlands to Barcelona. Output varies by location: the panels add an average of 21.2 kilometres a day in sunny Dubai, compared with 10.2 kilometres in London. Their ability to generate electricity while the car is moving adds to their practical value.