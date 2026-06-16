Nexperia remains profitable without its Chinese division

Chip manufacturer Nexperia reported a positive net profit in the first quarter of 2026, despite significant challenges within its international operations. Among other things, the Dutch semiconductor company faced supply chain disruptions and the loss of control over its operations in China.

Revenue for the first quarter totaled $300.3 million. Although the problems in China had a negative impact on results, operations outside China remained profitable.

Operating cash flow was also positive. Thanks to this financial position and additional external financing, Nexperia was able to continue investing in the expansion of its production capacity. For example, the company is working on expanding its back-end production sites in Malaysia and the Philippines. In doing so, the group aims to reduce its dependence on individual regions and increase the resilience of its supply chain.

At the same time, Nexperia continues to invest in innovation. The company recently announced partnerships with, among others, the American wafer manufacturer Polar Semiconductor, power electronics specialist Semikron Danfoss, and engineering firm IAV. In addition, the company is working on new semiconductor solutions for applications such as AI server infrastructure, robotics, industrial systems, and the automotive industry.

According to interim CEO Stefan Tilger, the quarterly figures show that the measures taken are beginning to have an effect.