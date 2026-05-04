Nexperia parent company risks (reputational) damage

The Chinese parent company of chipmaker Nexperia risks emerging severely damaged from a protracted conflict. What began as an internal disagreement has since escalated into a battle costing billions.

In Shanghai, Wingtech finds itself in a precarious position. The auditor refuses to approve the annual financial statements because it lacks sufficient insight into the company’s foreign operations. Without that approval, a disaster scenario looms over the market: delisting.

On the other side of the world, in Nijmegen, Nexperia’s board is trying to keep the peace. There, they insist that nothing is being withheld and that all necessary information has been shared. But trust between the parent and subsidiary has long since vanished.

Wingtech lost control

Due to intervention by the Dutch government and a court ruling, Wingtech largely lost control of Nexperia. Since then, the company appears to have been split in two: a Chinese division that still falls under Wingtech, and an international network of factories managed from the Netherlands.

Major consequences

The consequences are significant. Production lines have been disrupted, deliveries are falling through, and financial losses are mounting. Wingtech saw its revenue collapse and recorded massive losses. What remains is only a fraction of what it once was. Nexperia itself is not escaping the fallout either: jobs are disappearing, and production is being shifted to other countries to fill the gaps.

U.S. sanctions

The conflict has its roots in geopolitics. Looming U.S. sanctions are straining relations. And while companies fight for control, a bigger game is being played in the background. The relationship between the Netherlands and China is under pressure.