Nexperia expects an end to chip shortages

Chip manufacturer Nexperia expects that the biggest problems with chip supply will be resolved by the end of the year. That’s according to interim CEO Stefan Tilger in an interview with the German newspaper Handelsblatt. According to Tilger, the company is able to offer its customers more production capacity every week. The automotive industry, in particular, has been hit hard by the chip shortages.

The problems began last year after the Dutch government intervened at Nexperia due to concerns about the company’s management. Nexperia, headquartered in Nijmegen, is owned by a Chinese publicly traded company. The government’s actions created tensions between the company’s European and Chinese divisions, putting chip production and deliveries under pressure.

The situation also led to diplomatic tensions between the Netherlands and China. According to Minister Reinette Klever and her Chinese counterpart, efforts are underway to find a solution so that the problems at Nexperia no longer stand in the way of trade relations.

If production continues to increase as planned, Nexperia expects the major bottlenecks to be resolved by the end of this year.