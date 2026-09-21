New U.S. sanctions against the ICC threaten European sovereignty

The U.S. government under President Trump is preparing sanctions designed to completely isolate the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague from the global financial system. These measures, aimed at blocking dollar transactions, are a direct response to the ICC’s arrest warrants against Israeli leaders. But the impact extends much further: they demonstrate how vulnerable Europe is to U.S. pressure on digital and financial infrastructure.

Sanctions as a weapon against the ICC

The planned U.S. sanctions are not aimed at individual ICC officials, but at the court as a whole. According to sources at Reuters, within six to seven months, U.S. citizens and companies will no longer be allowed to provide money, goods, or services to the ICC unless they obtain a special license. This will block not only salaries and operational costs but also crucial IT services and investigative support. The sanctions are a response to arrest warrants issued against Israeli leaders such as Prime Minister Netanyahu, who was charged with war crimes in 2024. Previously, the U.S. had already imposed sanctions on ICC judges, such as Nicolas Guillou in 2025, who immediately lost access to Visa, Mastercard, and even basic services like Google and Amazon.

How U.S. sanctions are luring Europe into a digital trap

ICC judges and European organizations are being paralyzed by U.S. sanctions. Here’s how it works—and what the consequences are for you.

From targeted punishment to institutional sanctions

While earlier U.S. measures primarily targeted individual prosecutors and judges—such as blocking Judge Nicolas Guillou’s credit cards and tech accounts—the U.S. is now escalating its actions: the court itself has become the target. By isolating the ICC as an organization, the battlefield is shifting from diplomatic intimidation to a direct operational blockade on European soil.

Within the set transition period of six to seven months, the court in The Hague risks being cut off not only from international dollar transactions but also from crucial U.S. technology. A modern criminal court relies on encrypted communication, forensic analysis software, cloud storage for gigabytes of evidence, and enterprise licenses for day-to-day office management. If tech giants and suppliers are forced to withdraw their services under pressure from the U.S. regulator OFAC, the ICC will be rendered technically paralyzed—even before the first bank account is definitively frozen.

The litmus test for host country the Netherlands

For the Netherlands, which is constitutionally committed to promoting the international legal order, the situation is precarious. The ICC operates under a seat agreement on Dutch territory. If Dutch banks decide to blindly follow U.S. guidelines out of fear of fines running into the billions, they will no longer be able to serve the ICC.

This immediately puts the ball in the court of Dutch and European policymakers. The debate over strategic autonomy has now become an acute governance crisis: can Europe guarantee that an international institution in The Hague can continue to pay its salaries, protect its witnesses, and keep its servers running?

To offer a way out, the focus in Brussels and The Hague is on invoking the European Blocking Statute (Regulation 2271/96). This instrument prohibits European companies and financial institutions from complying with extraterritorial sanctions imposed by third countries and renders foreign judgments or sanctions provisions null and void within the EU.

But this instrument has limitations. For banks such as ING or ABN AMRO, a potential European fine for complying with sanctions rarely outweighs the risk of being cut off from the dollar clearing system by Washington.

Toward a sovereign emergency infrastructure

The looming starvation of the court is forcing the EU to take steps that go beyond formal diplomatic protests. To ensure the continuity of the ICC, a parallel, sanctions-resistant working environment will need to be established in the short term. Payments to staff, witnesses, and suppliers will have to be made exclusively in euros or through specially established public escrow arrangements, outside the reach of the U.S. financial system.

Sensitive case files, forensic databases, and operational communication systems can no longer be entrusted to vendors subject to the U.S. CLOUD Act. The acute pressure from Washington is accelerating the need to hastily migrate the ICC to strictly secured, European open-source infrastructures and data centers.

Washington’s sanctions offensive against the ICC strikes at the continent’s most sensitive nerve: sovereignty does not exist by virtue of declarations, but by virtue of independent systems. If Europe fails to protect the court in The Hague both operationally and digitally, a precedent will be set: any European institution or company could be digitally paralyzed with a single stroke of the pen from Washington.