New study: The Netherlands is not prepared for climate shock

The Netherlands is insufficiently prepared for the consequences of climate change. Without additional measures, the Dutch will face the effects of heat, drought, and flooding with increasing frequency—with repercussions for their health, living environment, and the economy. It is important to take both technical measures now that limit the consequences in the short term and measures aimed at the longer term that address spatial planning. This is evident from a new report by the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency (PBL).

All sectors are affected

At the request of the ministries involved in the National Climate Adaptation Strategy (NAS), the PBL conducted a climate risk analysis. Among other things, the analysis shows that the consequences affect virtually all sectors. Heat leads to health problems and lower labor productivity. Drought puts pressure on the availability of drinking water, the state of nature, and agricultural yields. Extreme precipitation can cause damage to homes and infrastructure and can lead to the failure of vital services such as energy and communications. In addition, costs for citizens will rise. Damage to homes, rising food prices, and higher costs for healthcare, water management, and insurance will directly affect citizens.

Far-reaching choices

The report emphasizes that the Netherlands faces far-reaching choices. Complete protection against climate risks is not possible. Which measures will be prioritized? And who will bear the costs?

Considerations for climate adaptation

There are many ways to mitigate the impacts of climate change. For example, heat in cities and homes can be reduced by adjusting urban planning, such as by creating more parks, trees, and water features. Technical measures, such as installing more air conditioners and awnings, can also help. These two types of measures exemplify two approaches to adaptation: transformation and intensification. These approaches are further elaborated in the report and can serve as a guide for selecting adaptation measures. The study shows that a combination of both approaches is necessary to make the Netherlands more resilient to climate change.

Inevitable consequences

Even with additional measures, some consequences of climate change remain inevitable. That is why it is also essential to increase societal resilience. Governments, businesses, and citizens must be better prepared for disruptions and crises caused by extreme weather. This requires investments in areas such as knowledge, warning systems, crisis management, and awareness.