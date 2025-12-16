New funding for NBCL's diagnostics in the operating room

The Eindhoven-based investment fund ECFG is investing an undisclosed amount of money in NBCL (Novel Biomarkers Catalyst Lab). NBCL is a medtech scale-up that now collaborates with around 100 hospitals to provide rapid diagnostics in the operating room.

Parathyroid surgery

NBCL develops, produces, and markets a technology that provides surgeons with essential diagnostic information within minutes during an operation. The solution is used, among other things, in parathyroid surgery, where rapid feedback is needed to determine whether the procedure has been successfully completed.

Shorter operating times and waiting lists

Thanks to this immediate feedback, operating times and waiting lists are shorter, the number of repeat operations is reduced, and operating room capacity is used more efficiently. For patients, this means less surgical trauma, a shorter hospital stay, and a greater chance of successful treatment in one go. At the same time, the technology leads to lower healthcare costs and less work pressure for healthcare professionals.

Market entry in the US

The investment will enable NBCL to respond to growing international demand and prepare for market entry in the United States.