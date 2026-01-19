New funding for CoolSem to cut chip heat and boost efficiency

CoolSem Technologies, a pioneer in semiconductor thermal management, today announced the closing of its pre-seed financing round. CoolSem calls its platform WaLTIS, which stands for Wafer-Level Thermal Interface Stack. The company says that WaLTIS can deliver up to 15 times better thermal management and 25–55 °C lower chip temperatures, boosting performance and reliability while reducing cooling energy by 30–50%.

The investment round is led by High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), with participation from KBC Focus Fund NV, Brabant Development Agency (BOM), and TTT Green Tech B.V. (SHIFT Invest).

Inefficiencies in heat management

Chips are now a critical resource, with rising pressure on raw materials and significant inefficiencies in heat management. CoolSem helps to make the semiconductor industry greener by reducing energy waste, extending hardware life, and enabling the reuse of rare materials, three critical levers for a low-carbon, circular economy.

“Heat is becoming a fundamental limiting factor in semiconductor performance,” said André van Geelen, CEO of CoolSem Technologies. “In RF, photonics, and power, conventional materials and packaging are approaching their physical limits. The pre-seed round enables us to demonstrate our wafer-level technology with early customers and advance towards industry adoption. With HTGF leading the investment and strong partners alongside, we can focus on the next phase of execution.”

Rudi Severijns, Investment Director, KBC Focus Fund said: “We were attracted to CoolSem Technologies’ proposition because of its pragmatic and highly compatible approach. The technology integrates seamlessly into existing semiconductor and photonics value chains, enabling rapid experimentation and adoption with minor redesigns at lower cost. Their solution is turning thermal management from a limiting constraint into a scalable design advantage.”